A new Southern Thai street tea stall is hand-pulling drinks near the Eaton Centre

Downtown Toronto has no shortage of bubble tea counters and matcha spots, but Khem is serving up a much more specific niche: authentic Southern Thai street tea. Customers can indulge in the creamiest drinks, hand-pulled to order and served with a dramatic, frothy finish. Bonus: the shop’s name appears to nod to its flavour profile. Khem means strong, intense or concentrated in Thai, which is super fitting for a shop focused on bold flavours!

The shop soft-opened last Monday in the downtown Yonge stretch near TMU and the Eaton Centre, and influencers are already calling it the destination for the best Thai pulled tea in the city.

Khem currently offers seven drinks: the shop-recommended Thai Pulled Tea ($7.95), Thai Iced Tea ($6.95), Thai Iced Tea Cream Cheese ($7.95), Lemon Iced Tea ($6.95), Thai Iced Coffee ($6.95), Iced Green Tea ($6.95) and the creamy-syrupy Pink Milk ($6.95): this one’s based on a popular Thai drink known as “Nom Yen” or “Nom Chompoo” and is typically made with sala syrup, milk and condensed or evaporated milk, then poured over ice for a sweet, creamy sip.

But the pulled tea is clearly the headliner, so it’ll likely be your new go-to if you’re looking for the full Southern Thai specialty with the most dramatic foamy top (and honestly, some are ordering it just to see the pulling action in real life!).

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The regular Thai Iced Tea is a classic everyday pick (expect something milky, bold and super craveable) while the Thai Iced Tea Cream Cheese is perfect if you like contrast: the topping has a rich layer with a slightly salty kick to it that cuts through the sweetness.

Speaking of sweetness, staff will ask how sweet you want your drink, so you can choose a level that still lets the tea flavour come through, for a more balanced sip.

Khem is located at 496 Yonge St, in the same plaza as Thai Mart, Hi Hoi Tod, Kati and 555 Boat Noodle.