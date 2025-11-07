A modern-day banya bathhouse just opened on Geary Avenue’s creative strip

If you’re looking for the perfect escape in the heart of the city, the Geary Avenue strip is filled with creative energy, an enviable indie food scene, lively patios, cafés and warehouse-style art spaces.

And now we can add a world-famous bathhouse spa to the mix.

SANA just opened on Geary Ave, east of Dufferin in the Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction area. The modern-day “banya” is a social sanctuary that blends thermal rituals with a restaurant-and-bar vibe, so you can rotate between heat, steam, and cold plunges and then linger over drinks and shareable plates with friends.

Unlike traditional spas, SANA isn’t just a place to unwind in near-silence. Expect European bathhouse traditions filtered through contemporary design and hospitality, making it a great spot to catch up with friends, go on a romantic date night or even head over for a casual business chat.

“We wanted SANA to feel like a mix between a retreat and your favourite local spot,” spa co-founder Jamie Webster said. “Somewhere you can unwind, meet friends, or just take a breath. It’s about feeling good and connected, not checking out.”

SANA is split across two floors, each flowing with distinct energy. Upstairs is where the core thermal circuit lives, so you’ll find saunas, a restorative steam room and cold plunges, as well as a tea lounge for resets between rounds.

At 50°C, the steam room is a thermal ritual rooted in balance and renewal. Hot vapour relaxes your airways, opens your pores and encourages detoxification.

Downstairs, there’s a full-service restaurant, bar and all-season patio serving fresh juices, kombucha, as well as a complete cocktail and food menu meant to both nourish and delight the senses. The dining room boasts a menu curated by head chef Mikey Wyspianski (of the pop-up series HERE & THERE). Expect handmade pierogi, mushroom schnitzel, crisp Old Country Salad, tartare, banya boards with rye and pickles, and a tasty cocktail list.

The entire space breathes soft minimalism: think tactile finishes and custom woodwork layered with curated scents and sounds.

“We’ve been intentional about bringing together music, scent, and atmosphere in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply grounding,” Co-Founder Malcolm Levy said. “It’s our nod to the bathhouse traditions of Europe, but reimagined through a modern cultural lens—something that feels uniquely of this city and this time.”

If anything, the space will let you trade wind chill for warmth, all without leaving the city!

SANA is located at 211 Geary Ave and offers Day Passes (currently $60), Off-Peak Day Passes ($40, Tues-Fri, 10 am-3 pm, adjusted at checkout), 5- and 10-pass bundles, and a $300/month membership (three-month commitment) for unlimited access.

To learn more or to book your experience, visit www.sanasana.ca or @sanasana.ca.

