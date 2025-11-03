Here are 5 amazing ways to avoid all thoughts of winter in Toronto right now

Winter is right around the corner, and if you’re a die-hard patio lover looking for somewhere (anywhere) warm to hide, good news: Toronto does winter with personality. From a Victorian palm house steaming with tropical air to serene salt rooms built for bliss, here are five escapes that will let you trade wind chill for warmth, all without leaving the city!

Relax in a breathtaking saltwater spa room or cave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sante Healing Spa & Salt Cave – Vaughan (@santesaltcave)

Beat the winter blues by embracing halotherapy. Imagine a quiet room where a generator mists pharmaceutical-grade Himalayan salt into the air while you recline and relax. Inhaling the salt particles can potentially improve respiratory and skin conditions, as well as strengthen your immune system! Check out the Himalayan Salt Lounge at Altea Active in Liberty Village: the salt wall is made of Himalayan salt blocks that are said to release negative ions into the air, promoting a sense of calmness and serenity (perfect for meditation and relaxation). Head to Santé Healing Spa in Thornhill for 45-minute halotherapy sessions in a dedicated salt cave! These make for super cozy escapes on frigid days. Click here for more salt rooms and caves across the GTA.

Visit a 115-year-old greenhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends of Allan Gardens (@foallangardens)

For an instant winter escape, head to Allan Gardens Conservatory! Inside, you’ll be surrounded by a cluster of domed glass greenhouses filled with plants from around the world, including palm trees, banana plants, tropical vines and flowering plants. The iconic Palm House reopened this past May, so expect a brighter space with enhanced temperature control. It’s a tranquil, green escape nestled right in the heart of the city (and you won’t have to step outdoors). Visit the Allan Gardens Conservatory anytime between 10 am and 5 pm (with last entry at 4:45 pm), from Monday to Sunday, 365 days a year! It’s right downtown, near Carleton St and Jarvis St, at 19 Horticultural Ave.

Stroll through a rainforest at the Toronto Zoo (yes, it’s indoors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Zoo (@thetorontozoo)

Who would have thought that the zoo makes a perfect winter visit? Head straight to the African Rainforest Pavilion and Gorilla Rainforest: the indoor habitat keeps the temperature balmy while you watch meerkats scurry, pygmy hippos wallow, and western lowland gorillas as they command the room (imagine a who’s-who of warm-climate species under one roof!). Address: 2000 Meadowvale Road | Hours: Daily, 9:30 am-4:30 pm (until March 13, 2026).

Swim in sunlight at the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Campbell Music (@thedoncampbellmusic)

Turn winter into a pool day at this stunning aquatic centre nestled in Regent Park. Expect a 25-metre lap pool, as well as a leisure pool, spa pool, Tarzan rope, water slide and universal change rooms. Best of all, admission is free, and it makes for a perfect family-friendly outing! Address: 640 Dundas St E.

Play some indoor golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Almighty | Indoor Golf Bar (@realgolfalmighty)

Head to 6ix Iron Indoor Golf (142 George St) to work on your short game. It’s the perfect spot to swing when the outdoor fairways are frozen! This downtown simulator lounge offers indoor golf simulator bays with launch monitors, 24/7 self-serve access, and a licensed bar for post-round debriefs. The vibe is social and a fun place to visit after work. Make sure to check out more of Toronto’s top indoor golf spots!