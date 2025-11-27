St. Lawrence Market’s winter festival is back with a brand new outdoor holiday picture show

It seems Toronto can’t get enough of seasonal markets! Yet another winter festival has launched in the heart of Toronto, and this one is taking over St. Lawrence Market. The second annual Winter Market, running until Dec. 22, is making Toronto’s favourite public food market into a holiday destination.

The free outdoor market will feature unique artisanal goods, seasonal food and drinks, exciting entertainment and more. Visitors can do some holiday shopping from a selection of local vendors with countless handmade crafts, specialty products and gifts on display. Chalet huts are lining the surrounding streets of St. Lawrence Market, covered in lights and filled with one-of-a-kind finds.

New this year is an exciting new feature zone, featuring free rotating attractions every Friday to Sunday. From Dec. 5–7, there will be the first ever edition of the Toronto Outdoor Winter Picture Show! Hosted by the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street, make sure to bundle up in your coziest gear and snag a warm beverage and settle in for a holiday classic. The weekend kicks off with You’ve Got Mail on Friday!

And this upcoming weekend, Nov. 28–30, as well as Dec. 12–14 and Dec. 19–21, enjoy free outdoor skating (bring your own skates or borrow a complimentary pair).

The market, open from Thursdays to Sundays throughout December, will be host to a packed entertainment lineup. Last year’s highlights included live opera performances, Christmas carollers, The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir and more.

For Torontonians looking to grab a photo with the big man himself, visitors can get a free photo with Santa Claus on Saturdays and Sundays from 12–3 p.m.

The Winter Market will take over the pedestrianized Market Street from Front Street to The Esplanade, so the area will remain closed to vehicles through December.

If you can’t get enough of the holiday fun, step inside the big white tent at the back of the market for Sunday Variety Market ‘s holiday market. This year, the market is extending from its usual Sundays to full weekends of shopping, every weekend until Dec. 21. The tent will be filled with vintage and secondhand vendors displaying their most festive finds for your gifting needs.

indoor and outdoor artisan markets, food trucks and pop-ups and of course, outdoor ice skating on the ice rink St. Lawrence Market isn’t the only Toronto landmark to host a wintry festival — the Harbourfront Centre recently announced the return of Winterfest Toronto , featuring