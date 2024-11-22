Torontonians will soon be able to hit the ice again at Harbourfront Centre

Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre released its 50th-anniversary winter programming schedule, and it won’t be long for Torontonians to lace up their skates again! The Centre just announced the return of ice rink skating — with complimentary skate rentals on Saturdays — beginning Sat. Dec. 21 and continuing through March (at West Lawn, in partnership with the Waterfront BIA). Visitors can enjoy picturesque lakefront skating, which will include large warm fire pits and DJ Skate Nights, making it a perfect backdrop for quality time with the family, on date night, or a night out with friends.

“There’s nothing more magical than carving memories into the ice, surrounded by the iconic skyline that makes Torontonians proud to call this city home. We are delighted that ice skating has returned to Harbourfront Centre as it evokes a sense of nostalgia while providing a foundation for fresh festive programming,” Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre, said in a statement.

From drawings shared by Harbourfront Centre (below), the rink appears to have a smaller than the original rink (shown above).

The Centre’s winter season festivities will officially kick off with the inaugural tree-lighting ceremony at the Harbourfront Centre Public Square on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 6 pm (with the tree lighting up at 7 pm).

The opening evening will also feature an immersive performance by FreePlay — Toronto-born musicians Suba Sankaran and Dylan will bring their rich, multicultural storytelling to classic holiday tunes for attendees to enjoy!

The 30-foot masterpiece will be the centrepiece of Winterfest Toronto, a free holiday market in partnership with Street Eats running on weekends from Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. (open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Head over to the Uller House with the fam and buy some hot chocolate for the kids and gløgg (mulled wine) for the adults! Visit the urban tree lot to purchase the most perfect Christmas tree to adorn your home this season.

Check out the train rides, admire the sparkling lights, and stroll through the holiday food market and marketplace for cool gift ideas. Don’t forget to drop off your Christmas lists at Santa’s mailbox!

As part of the programming, Harbourfront Centre will welcome the Ontario Science Centre’s popular KidSpark, a dynamic learn-through-play space for kids ages 10 and under (running Dec. 4 to May 4). KidSpark will offer science-packed, family-friendly hands-on activities that will get your kids thinking. Families can also shop in a “pretend” supermarket, take a simulated fishing trip with Ontario wildlife, and get their stuffed animals X-rayed in an imaginary office!

“We are proud to partner with Toronto’s premiere science museum to bring fan favourites to Harbourfront Centre,” Loblaw said. “There is real chemistry with this partnership, and our campus is an ideal gathering place for the community to experience the richness of arts, culture and now, science. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the heart of the waterfront.”

End the year on New Year’s Eve by attending the brilliant fireworks display! The 10-minute show will be synchronized to music for a high-altitude light fest all along the waterfront.

Heading into 2025 — February marks the 30th anniversary of Harbourfront Centre’s legacy program, KUUMBA and KUUMBA 365, Toronto’s largest (and longest-running) Black Futures festival. Expect everything from live dance, storytelling, and musical performances to engaging panel discussions and wellness workshops. KUUMBA30 (February 1-28) will spark dialogue honouring the richness and diversity of Black culture in Canada!

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit HarbourfrontCentre.com/winter.