Christmas and holiday markets in Toronto this year are sure to dial up the festive spirit as the cold weather takes hold of the city. Get ready for plenty of mulled wine, wood-burning fires and gourmet treats. And lineups. While the Distillery District’s Winter Village may have started this festive trend, it’s become so popular that it can be hard to enjoy the atmosphere among the crowds. Fortunately, it’s not the only option for holiday cheer this season.

Here are 15 holiday markets that’ll add sparkle to your winter.

Experience the enchanting Winter Market at Evergreen Brick Works on every Sunday in December! Indulge in a warm cup of hot chocolate at the Winter Garden gathered around fire pits and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. Wander among rows of Christmas trees, try cookie decorating, a wreath workshop or explore the local, handcrafted goods and find that perfect something special!

From Dec. 5, 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025, Toronto’s famed castle is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring stunning light displays performers and more. The interior will be decorated accordingly with a 40 foot tall evergreen in the Great Hall. The little ones can visit Santa’s workshop, decorate treats and enjoy arts and crafts. There will also be the castle’s Holiday Lights immersive outdoor experience — upgrade your ticket to include both!

Elevate your gift-giving status by exploring the Queen St. Marketplace’s Holiday Market on Dec. 8. With more than 40 local makers, you’ll discover one-of-a-kind treasures. Need a beautiful piece of handmade jewelry for your sister? Check! A stunning art print for your mom? Check. A perfect scarf for your significant other? Check!

Here’s another annual favourite not to be missed. The ‘One of a Kind Winter Show’ will take place this year from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 and will include everything from craft soy sauce to knitted gnomes — a great place to find that unique holiday gift.

We love a good holiday market that also rhymes, and the Holiday Fair in the Square doesn’t disappoint. This year’s Square of choice is the Mel Lasman Square (in North York) and will include everything from a hot chocolate (and booze) bar to a fireside lounge. Check out the site for a complete list of vendors and details — the fair runs from Dec. 6-23.

Running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 29, Holiday Hills is an annual spectacular of themed fun at the Stackt Market. Transforming the shipping container market into a winter wonderland, this event will feature curated holiday experiences, showcasing more than 20 entertainment events, over 100 local and international vendors, unique shopping opportunities, immersive experiences, workshops, and delicious culinary adventures — and the best part is, admission is free! Don’t miss the tunnel of lights, speakeasy-style whiskey bar, curling lanes and fire pits!

The Riverside C’mon Holiday Market on Nov. 24 is a family-friendly event. Enjoy caroling and live music, and kids (and the young at heart) can meet Santa and engage in free craft activities. Taskmasters can multitask by tackling their holiday shopping with local vendors offering jewelry, clothing, and a variety of fantastic gift options for your loved ones.

If you haven’t been to Black Creek Village in a while, December is the time to go. With Santa at the Village — happening on Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 23 — you can try your hand at toy-making, learn from Santa’s helpers about how to make holiday magic, craft some decorations and meet Santa himself. At Festive Nights at the Village — happening on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 — you can stroll through the village at nighttime and enjoy the sights and sounds of a classic Victorian Christmas, including traditional holiday treats, a country dance, a wintry tale told by a professional storyteller and even the option for an old-fashioned dinner experience.

Is any family holiday outing complete without a drive to Downey’s Farm? The annual tradition of farm-fresh goodies and Santa visits runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22. Families can also participate in scavenger hunts, make reindeer food, warm up by the fire and grab a few photos at the many photo-op spots throughout the farm — perfect for sending out in a holiday card!

Shop directly from 80+ talented Toronto artists and artisans during the Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Pop-up at the historic Great Hall on Queen Street West on Dec. 1. Discover unique art, photography, sculptures, jewelry, fashion, home decor, skincare and more. Enjoy food vendors and DJ Kid Artik for some shopping and dancing.

This list wouldn’t be complete without the most popular holiday market in the city. Step into this twinkling holiday wonderland with giant gingerbread houses filled with unique holiday vendors, strings of fairy lights, a giant Christmas tree and an array of daily performances. There is an admission charge on Thursdays to Sundays at the Distillery Winter Village starting at 4 p.m.

Shopping for any nature lovers or friends with green thumbs this season? Try the Toronto Botanical Garden’s Holiday Market, running Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 13-15, with over 60 local vendors to shop from. The event also includes a cozy outdoor campfire, winter workshops, holiday-themed selfie stations, live music and local food vendors for a full day of fun!

A Christmas market solely selling books? We’re in! The Christmas Book Sale at the Reference Library (Toronto Public Library) is back this year from Nov. 14-16. Expect to pay a $2 admission fee if you arrive on the 14. Otherwise, admission is free. You’ll find books starting at $1 and kids books for $0.50.

It’s effortless to find locally crafted goods in the GTA this time of year, and one of the best spots to find something interesting is the Maker Bean Holiday Maker Market. From Dec. 7-8, you’ll find tons of unique goods taking up the two floors at the Maker Bean Cafe (1052 Bloor St. W.). Bring a non-perishable food item to donate, too.

Want to shop vintage for your friends and family this season? The Toronto Sunday Market’s holiday-themed event at Parkdale Hall is the place to do it. Featuring more than 35 of the GTA’s best antique and vintage vendors, this event takes place just in time for holiday shopping on Dec. 15, so you can look for the coolest vintage knickknacks and unique finds to dazzle your friends this year.

If you’re up for taking a drive through Ontario, check out these holiday markets just outside Toronto.