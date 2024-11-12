Toronto is getting a massive new winter festival on the waterfront this month

‘Tis the season for holiday markets, winter fests and plenty of seasonal fun — and in Toronto, we can always make room for another one! Get ready for the launch of a new holiday festival right on the waterfront, Winterfest Toronto.

Happening at the Harbourfront Centre, the festival kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. — which will be the Harbourfront’s first tree lighting in 50 years.

Admission to the festival — which runs every Friday to Sunday until Jan. 5, 2025 — is free, and includes feature such as indoor and outdoor artisan markets, food trucks and pop-ups and of course, outdoor ice skating on the Harbourfront Centre’s rink that is returning for the winter despite announcements that it would be closing permanently last year.

Visitors to WinterFest can also enjoy train rides on the Winter Express, roasting marshmallows over fire pits, taking Insta-worthy photos at holiday-themed selfie stations and a 33-foot-tall walk-in tree.

The festival schedule features a few special events throughout the month of December, such as the Donut Festival, running from Dec. 14-15, the Hot Chocolate Festival, running from Dec. 21-22 and New Year’s Eve fireworks on Dec. 31.

WinterFest Toronto appears to be an expansion of the Holiday Street Market, created by Street Eats Market, that launched in Toronto at the CN Tower last year after past success in Milton, Mississauga and Scarborough Town Centre. With that in mind, visitors this year can expect plenty of incredible local eats from the food trucks and pop-ups.