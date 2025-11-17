This Toronto hotel is turning its rooftop into a winter chalet with free curling and fondue

If your ideal winter night involves hot cocktails and a little friendly competition in one of Canada’s most popular sports, Ace Hotel Toronto is about to check all the boxes. Beginning Dec 2, the hotel is transforming its cinematic 14th-floor rooftop bar, Evangeline, into a Winter Chalet pop-up, complete with an outdoor curling rink, fireside fondue and a full season of holiday events!

The all-season bar wraps around an outdoor terrace and two fireplaces, with warm woods and vintage-style furnishings, so it makes for a cozy date-night setting high above the downtown core.

At the heart of the winter pop-up is a brand-new outdoor curling rink set along Evangeline’s terrace. Just bundle up, grab a warm drink and play a match while looking out over the city’s skyline! Each free curling session is 30 minutes and it’s first-come, first-served (perfect for a date or with a small group of friends).

Make sure to squeeze in some fondue before or after your match. From Sunday to Thursday, Evangeline is offering a set fondue experience ($45 per person). Indulge in classic cheese fondue served with freshly baked bread, gherkins, seasonal veggies and cured meats for dipping, or decadent chocolate fondue served with fresh fruit, pillowy marshmallows and toasted nuts. This experience is just perfect while having a fireside conversation set against soaring sky views. Fondue reservations are recommended and open for booking beginning Dec 2 (via OpenTable).

Top off your night with some alpine-themed drinks like mulled sours, hot toddies and even zero-proof pear teasers. The new cocktail menu from bar manager Aaron Hatchell leans into warm, aromatic winter flavours to complement both fondue and curling, with delicious seasonal options like Mulled Wine Sour ($18), Sweater Weather, the Ace’s take on a classic hot toddy ($18), and the Smooth O-pear-ator, a non-alcoholic pear & winter spice cocktail ($16).

If you want to turn curling into a full night out, make a gorgeous holiday wreath with the Toronto-based floral design studio Philia Flora (Dec 16, 6 to 8 pm). Tickets will be available soon through the Ace website. Or check out the Jingle Bell Hop (Dec 20, 10 pm). ‘Hop’ between Ace Hotel Toronto and Waterworks to experience two venues, four DJs and nonstop holiday chaos. There’ll be tons of festive cocktails flowing, cozy beats, and outrageously bad sweaters, all for one ticket! Tickets ($10) are on sale now.

If you’re still nailing down your New Year’s Eve plans, check out the Hotel’s Cool Intentions NYE gathering (Dec 31, 10 pm to 2 am). This event is for guests who prefer a more easygoing pace, with music and conversation carrying on through midnight! Early Bird tickets ($25, regular $40) are on sale now.

If you’d prefer a more luxurious, raucous party, Evangeline will host Alpine Noir on NYE (Dec. 31, 10 pm to 3 am). This high-altitude celebration is draped in chalet warmth and shadowed elegance! Tickets include a glass of bubbly at midnight, hors d’oeuvres, a photobooth and a dance party courtesy of some of Toronto’s top DJs. Modern alpine chic dress is encouraged, think faux fur, velvet, satin and a touch of sparkle! Early bird tickets ($120, regular $150) are on sale now.

The Winter Chalet runs from Dec 2, 2025, to Feb 28, 2026. Ace Hotel Toronto is located at 51 Camden St in the Fashion District.