25 must-try Toronto brunch spots just in time for Mother’s Day

Toronto is a brunch city. Every weekend, the city’s restaurants are filled with families, those recovering from hangovers, or those looking to start one with a boozy brunch. And with Mother’s Day fast approaching, where should you go for the best brunch experience? Whether you crave pancakes, love a good eggs Benedict or enjoy the soothing sounds of jazz while you eat, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the 25 best places to brunch at in Toronto in 205.

1. MICHELIN: WHITE LILY

Enjoy all-day brunch at White Lily Diner , a Riverside hangout with a menu featuring high-quality dishes like Steak n’ Eggs and those mouthwatering doughnuts. Run by Ben Denham and Ashley Lloyd, the place, adorned with mustard-yellow booths, not only collaborates with local farms but also operates a 10-acre farm in Uxbridge. Must-order dish: Biscuits and gravy. 678 Queen St. E. 678 Queen St. E.

2. FRENCH: LE SELECT BISTRO



Le Select Bistro offers uniquely elevated French cuisine in a cozy setting. With 46 years of legacy, this chic and romantic brunch spot features a diverse menu, including crowd-pleasers like salade niçoise and croissant au chocolate. When the weather permits, the greenery-filled patio becomes the ideal spot to unwind and enjoy a leisurely day. Must-order dish: Croque madame. 432 Wellington St. W. 432 Wellington St. W.

3. GTA : RAMONA’S KITCHEN

A Thornhill favourite, Ramona’s Kitchen’s dishes are as homey as the vibes, with a brunch menu featuring a lineup of com- forting classics. A standout includes the burger benny featuring three-ounce burger patties and poached eggs topped with spicy Havarti and a choice of ham or chorizo. Must-order dish: Breakfast poutine with signature tri-coloured potatoes. 7355 Bayview Ave. 4. DRUNCH: ORETTA

This fiercely Italian restaurant boasts two locations, but there’s something truly magical about Oretta in Midtown. This 200-seat gem, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, is designed for special occasions. Its bottomless brunch reigns supreme, priced at $40. You can leisurely sip unlimited mimosas while indulging in delicious plates of pasta, pizza and fritto di calamari. Must-order dish: Uova burrata e tartufo. 2131 Yonge St. 5. PANCAKES: MILDRED’S TEMPLE & OLD SCHOOL Mildred’s Temple Kitchen in Liberty Village is always buzzing, with a line that speaks to its popularity. The food, especially the cheesy savoury tart, is a hit. A visit to Mildred’s just isn’t complete without an order of Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes. Extra fluffy, they’re stacked high and served with a wild blueberry compote, drizzled with Lanark County organic maple syrup and topped with whipped cream. In Little Italy, pancakes take centre stage at Old School, especially the standout Blueberry Hill. Served in a cast-iron pan, these pancakes come loaded with blueberry compote, bacon and a generous ice cream–sized scoop of brown sugar butter — pure indulgence at your table. 85 Hannah Ave.; 800 Dundas St. W. 6. WON’T BREAK THE BANK: LIGHT CAFE Light Cafe is a cosy Taiwanese-style eatery and a bucket list brunch spot. While affordability can be elusive in the brunch scene, the prices here are fantastic the plates come stacked with drool-worthy options like freshly baked butter crois- sants, eggs cooked to perfection and your choice of side and potatoes. Must-order dish: Mini buttermilk pancakes. 23 Baldwin St. 7. BAGELS & LOX: SADELLE’S If you find yourself shopping at Kith in Yorkville, a visit to Sadelle’s is a must. This NYC-style eatery is serving up some of the finest upscale diner fare in town. Brunch features a standout dish, the salmon tower. Served on a signature three-tiered dish, it includes sliced-to-order, house- cured salmon, tomato, cucumbers and a choice of Sadelle’s famous bagels with plain and scallion cream cheeses. 78 Yorkville Ave., Floor 2 8. DRAG BRUNCH: THE DRAKE Brunch at The Drake gets an extra dose of fun every Saturday with Toronto’s brunch queen, Miss Moço. Accompanied by a rotating cast of guest performers, hit songs, unexpected surprises and mimosas, the showtimes at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. elevates the brunch experience. Must-order dish: Wild blueberry mini scones. 1150 Queen St. W. 9. FRENCH TOAST: SAVING GRACE Serving only breakfast and brunch seven days a week, Saving Grace is a quirky Dundas West spot that is heaven for anyone with a sweet or savoury tooth. The star of the show is their renowned french toast, featuring options like caramelized bananas for a sweet treat or a divine savoury choice with Gruyère, caramelized apples and roasted red onions, served alongside mixed greens and roasted potatoes. 907 Dundas St. W 10. AYCE: MARKED Escape winter and travel south at Marked all-inclusive Bubbles and Brunch. The menu boasts unlimited small plates, like the Manchego Biscuit Benny, Patatas Bravas and Brazilian French Toast paired with bottomless prosecco priced at $95 per person. Must-order dish: Banana caramel churros, drizzled with white chocolate and peanut butter sauce. 132 John St. 11. BELGIAN WAFFLES: BELGIAN SWEET CORNER In Kensington Market, Belgian Sweet Corner is a hidden gem offering an authentic Belgian waffle experience. The Liège waf fle features dense dough encrusted with caramelized Belgian pearl sugar, and the Brussels waffle is made with a yeast-leavened batter, creating a light and delicate treat. Savoury options include brie, apple and arugula, and sweets include chocolate, marshmallows and whipped cream. 237 Augusta Ave. 12. HOTEL: CAFÉ BOULUD Inside the Four Seasons Hotel is Daniel Boulud’s chic spot where visitors can enjoy a truly five-star brunch. Unwind on one of Café Boulud’s wraparound banquettes and then indulge in the three- course menu which includes indulgent options like East coast oysters. For an extra dose of luxury, enhance your meal by adding caviar for an additional $200-$210. Must-order dish: Octopus carpaccio. 60 Yorkville Ave.

13. EGGS BENEDICT: LADY MARMALADE

Torontonians have a soft spot for this restaurant that started off in Leslieville, because it never disappoints. The menu at Lady Marmalade covers pretty much anything anyone could ever crave for brunch, but we love the seven signature eggs Benedict that range from braised beef and salmon to pulled pork and mango. For the adventurous, there’s the option to create your own. 265 Broadview Ave.

14. JAMAICAN: CHUBBY’S

For a mouthwatering change-up from your standard omelet, head to Chubby’s, a popular restaurant dishing out classic Jamaican cuisine. The 100-seat eatery offers a warm tropical vibe with modern touches like palm tree murals and pineapple fix- tures. The menu boasts mouthwatering options, like eggs Beenie Man and quiche. Must-order dish: Fried jerk chicken and pineapple waffles. 104 Portland St.

15. VEGAN: HAWKER

Catch your breath and relax at the hip and cosy art-lined eatery Hawker, where the mellow space is decked out in an earthy palette of dark wood and moss. The menu salutes chef Merkel’s naturalistic world- view, with a six-course Indian-inspired tapas-style brunch featuring beautifully composed plant-based small plates. Must-order dish: Ras malai ice cream with chai tea. 291 Augusta Ave.

16. DIM SUM DYNASTY & KWAN

Dining on dim sum makes for the perfect weekend activity, and Dynasty Chinese Cuisine in Yorkville has maintained its appeal for over 20 years. This upscale restaurant offers a variety of delicious dim sum dishes, such as silky har gow and well-seasoned sui mai with juicy shrimp. For another top choice head to York Mills where Kwan Dim Sum is a modern take on traditional Chinese cuisine. On weekend afternoons, the bustling space feels like a neighbourhood clubhouse, and the lively atmosphere just adds to the overall experience. They serve a good variety of dishes, and the standouts include deep-fried shrimp dumplings with wasabi aïol and the barbecue pork buns with the crunchy sweet toppings. 69 Yorkville Ave.; 808 York Mills Rd.

17. JAZZ BRUNCH: RICARDA’S

Immerse yourself in the soulful tunes of jazz at Ricarda’s, a massive Mediterranean restaurant led by executive chef Julien Laffargue. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Let the fabulous music serenade you while your stomachs are sated with one of the many cocktails and delicious plates including the salmon confit. Must-order dish: Beef short rib hash. 134 Peter St.

18. IF MONEY IS NO OBJECT: LOUIX LOUIS

Located on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Toronto, Louix Louis offers a luxurious Sunday brunch experience. The Royal Brunch, priced at $80 per person, starts with welcome mimosas, includes indulgent dishes like truffle eggs Benedict and wraps up with a sweet finale featuring honey yogurt panna cotta and classic strawberry shortcake. Must-order dish: Steak frites. 325 Bay St.

19. BRADY BRUNCH: LAZY DAISY’S

Hungry bellies will be satisfied at Lazy Daisy’s, a cheery laid-back eatery in the city’s east end. On the menu are kid-approved creations like Lazy mac ‘n cheese. In the warmer months, take a seat on the vibrant patio. Adorrned with playful colours and daisy-painted picnic tables, it provides a whimsical setting for a family meal. Must-order dish: Banana & chocolate chip pancakes. 1515 Gerrard St. E.

20. OLD-SCHOOL DINER: AVENUE DINER

At the corner of Avenue and Davenport and open since 1944, the Avenue Diner is a family-owned eatery which has drawn celebs over the years as evidenced by the autographed photos that line the walls. The tiny space maintains a nostalgic charm, with a menu, focusing on pancakes, omelets and sandwiches, which remains a testament to tradition. Must-order dish: Hot sandwich plate. 222 Davenport Rd.

21. WORTH EVERY CALORIE: OEB

With two Toronto locations, OEB Breakfast Co. is a destination for an epic brunch spread. They’ve won diners over with playful dishes like scramblettes and breakfast poutine, but the real star of the show are the sweet hits. We dare you to choose between the Belgian waffles and the French toast trifle. Must-order dish: The French-style crepe with berries and whipped cream. 125 East Liberty St.

22. COMEDY BRUNCH: SECOND CITY

It’s never too early for a belly laugh! Gather the gang for a blend of comedy and food at The Second City’s Improv Brunch. Enjoy a scrumptious meal care of the folks at the Bentwood and hilarious performances by the city’s finest comedians. The menu offers a variety, like breakfast wraps to sweet treats like New York Cheesecake and churros. Must-order dish: Jacked nachos. 1 York St.

23. HIGH TEA: TIARRÉ’S BRUNCH ‘N CAKES

Indulge in a tranquil afternoon tea in the heart of bustling Leaside at the revitalized former Sophie’s Kitchen. Revel in decadent brunch options while luxuriating in a regal high tea experience, priced at $59 per person. Featuring unlimited tea, the three-tiered cake stand comes with an array of tiny crostini, fruit scones with thick whipped cream and pretty cookies and cakes. 1614 Bayview Ave.

24. MIDDLE EASTERN: FAT PASHA & MAHA’S

Fat Pasha in the Annex, led by Anthony Rose, serves delicious Middle Eastern cuisine in a lively atmosphere. The menu, designed for sharing, includes classics like shakshuka and the Lil’ Salatim platter. Keep in mind, weekends can be busy, so expect a wait. On Greenwood, just north of Gerrard, Maha’s is a rare find for authentic Egyptian brunch. Chef Maha Barsoom’s innovative take on Egyptian soul food shines through in dishes like the Mind-blowing Chicken Sandwich and the Sakalance, a sweet treat with halvah, clotted cream, fresh fruit and hot balady bread. 414 Dupont St.; 226 Greenwood Ave.

25. IMMERSIVE: RUNWAY 06

Runway 06 (formerly Marked) is serving up the most fun immersive brunch experience, and it’s basically a weekend vacation you don’t have to pack for. Think endless small plates — from coxinhas to ceviche — plus all the bubbly you can responsibly sip, and cocktails made with fresh-pressed juice that actually tastes like fruit. It’s brunch without the fuss: just good food, good drinks, and a solid excuse to pretend your group chat is a travel itinerary. 132 John St.