The best panettone in Toronto

Panettone, a beloved Italian sweet bread, has a history as rich as its flavour. Originating from Milan, its roots can be traced back to the Roman Empire. Crafting this delectable treat is an art that involves a meticulous process, taking several days to achieve the perfect balance of light, airy texture and rich, yeasty flavours. From classic renditions to contemporary twists like the indulgent Chocottone, these sweet treats have become a festive staple, offering a taste of tradition with a touch of innovation.

Here are the most delicious and indulgent panettones from some of Toronto’s best bakers.

Eataly

Eataly’s panettone lineup is basically the holiday spirit wrapped in ribbon. Each 1-kilogram loaf feels like a tiny celebration, whether you reach for the classic, the limoncello-kissed version or the chocolate-studded ones. They’re soft, fragrant and made to share — the kind of treats you set on the table and suddenly everyone’s in a better mood. It’s an easy, thoughtful way to bring a little Italian cheer into any winter gathering.

The Royal Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Hotel (@theroyalhotelpicton)

It’s not Toronto, but The Royal Hotel in Picton makes a panettone that’s too good to ignore. It starts with their sourdough starter, Francesca, which gives the loaf its light, fluffy texture. Then come the good holiday things — egg yolks, butter, local honey, raisins and candied orange peel. A pinch of rosemary adds a little winter magic. It’s classic, a bit quirky and exactly the kind of festive treat worth a road trip!

Padaria

Padaria’s “panetone” is Christmas the Brazilian way — rich, joyful and a little extra in the best possible sense. Their classic 500-gram version is baked in-house with almonds, Belgian chocolate and candied orange, tucked into a gift-ready box that feels special before you even open it. And then there’s the big one: a 1.4-kilogram showstopper filled with silky brigadeiro or doce de leite and coated in Belgian chocolate.

Spaccio

Spaccio’s Panettone Artigianale undergoes meticulous craftsmanship over three days. Using flour from a small mill in Italy’s Marche region, along with free-range eggs, butter, vanilla beans and their unique mother yeast, it emerges as a sweet and fragrant embodiment of the Italian holiday tradition. Available in Classico (candied orange & raisins) and Cioccolato.

San Remo

San Remo offers a variety of flavours for its in-house crafted panettone, including Nutella, pistachio, chocolate chip and orange. Additionally, they come in a mini size for a delightful bite-sized treat.

Mattachioni

Mattachioni‘s holiday panettone is a true work of art and a holiday favourite we look forward to every year. This time, Mattachioni is bringing us a Panettone Moro filled with zabaglione — a light, creamy Italian custard made with egg yolks and sugar that adds a beautiful richness to their soft, fragrant loaf.

Mary’s Brigadeiro

If you haven’t tried Mary’s Brigadeiro’s Chocottone or missed out last year due to it being sold out, treat yourself! Their special panettone, filled with their signature chocolate Brigadeiro 54 per cent, is truly stunning. And for those crazy about Salted Caramel Brigadeiro, they’ve got you covered! From large to petit size, their panettone collection is ready for everyone to enjoy.

Tre Mari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tre Mari Bakery (@tremaribakery)

Tre Mari’s panettone is a holiday staple in Toronto — the kind of thing people line up for because it just feels like Christmas. Their loaves are made in Italy with semolina flour, which gives them that soft, golden crumb and keeps them fresh a little longer (not that anyone waits). You can go classic with candied orange and raisins, or branch out with chestnuts, chocolate, coffee, or the very fun “plain plus a jar of spread” options, including hazelnut and pistachio.