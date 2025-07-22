The 5 most walkable small towns near Toronto to spend a summer day

The summer season is the perfect time to slow down and explore charming nearby towns filled with heritage buildings, chic boutiques and cute cafés. And what better way to experience their character than on foot? Here are five walkable small towns near Toronto that make for the perfect summer escape.

Elora

This charming town is a walker’s dream, boasting a historic downtown core filled with 19th-century limestone architecture built by Scottish stonemasons. As you stroll past pedestrian bridges, boutique hotels, riverside cafes and artisan shops, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a quaint city in Scotland! For a more active walk, explore Victoria Park or hike the scenic Elora Cataract Trailway. Gather the family and head to the Elora Gorge Conservation Area. It has everything from dog-friendly trails to picturesque, walkable paths along the southern edge of the Grand River. Click here for more ways you can enjoy a summer vacation in Elora and other towns with European charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Toronto.

Stratford

As Stratford is only 2 hours from Toronto, it makes for a perfect weekend getaway. This historic riverside town is packed with walkable character and cultural gems. Head to the downtown core and stroll along Victorian-style streets dotted with boutique shops, cafes and cute art galleries. Stroll through the Shakespearean Gardens alongside the Avon River, where you’ll find dozens of Elizabethan-era herbs and flowers. Head to the Stratford Farmers’ Market (one of the oldest year-round markets in Ontario) for fresh meats and produce. Of course, catch a show at the world-renowned Stratford Festival (Romeo and Juliet plays until October 7 this year).

Collingwood

This charming gem is located in the southern part of Georgian Bay and offers a perfect blend of walkability and gorgeous scenery. Head to Main St for a leisurely stroll through the heritage conservation district along Hurontario and Simcoe Sts. You’ll stroll past the most picturesque historic buildings, chic galleries and hearty mom-and-pop restaurants. Walk down to the waterfront and explore Millennium Park, Harbourview Park and the arboretum (all within walking distance of downtown). Stop off for some delicious grub at the Lakeside Seafood & Grill. It’s Collingwood’s only waterfront restaurant, and it has the most gorgeous summer patio with stunning views of Georgian Bay! End the day at the iconic Sunset Point Park for an ethereal look at the sky. Just two hours from Toronto.

Port Credit

This waterfront village is tucked into the south-central part of Mississauga, and its lakeside walkability is super charming. The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail loops around Port Credit Memorial Park (it’s an easy 1.9-mile loop trail, and popular with locals). Explore the trails just a short distance from the Lakefront Promenade Marina for a panoramic lake view, or enjoy a shaded, peaceful stroll through R.K. McMillan Park (it’s connected to a path that winds through the lakeshore). For history buffs, check out a free walking tour that dives into the historical aspects of the town. About 45 minutes from Toronto.

Hamilton

Hamilton may be known for its steel manufacturing and industrial heritage, but the town has tons of hidden walkable gems to explore. For a charming waterfront stroll, the 1.8 km Bayfront Park near the downtown core is surrounded by a paved shoreline path, beaches, and a cute marina. Downtown Hamilton is also great for exploring on foot, with walkable routes stretching from James St North and South to West Harbour, Hess Village and King St East. Along the way, you’ll discover buzzworthy eateries, bars, cafés and historic buildings.

Head to the year-round Hamilton Farmers’ Market and discover a diverse selection of local, national and international foods. If you’re looking for a family adventure, check out Adventure Village! This three-acre family-friendly amusement park is filled with waterfalls, shipwrecks, bumper cars, greenery and tons of other attractions (so, perfect for an afternoon of roaming).

For a more peaceful strolling experience, head to Bridgman’s Farm. This 200-year-old family-owned farm is located in the Hamilton area and will allow you to spend an afternoon picking delicious produce like sweet cherries (July), sour cherries (July), plums (August-September), peaches (late July-August) and apples (Thanksgiving weekend).

