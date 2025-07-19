The best farmers’ markets to visit within 90 minutes of Toronto

Across the province, farmers’ markets are in full swing, showcasing a vibrant abundance of the freshest seasonal produce and locally sourced offerings. These bustling hubs offer a diverse range of goodies, making them the perfect place to explore and support local agriculture while savouring the flavours of the season.

Here are the best farmers’ markets to visit with 90 minutes of Toronto.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market

Established in 1837, the Hamilton Farmers’ Market stands as one of Ontario’s oldest. Operating year-round, it consistently offers a choice of over 50 vendors regardless of the season. Open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 am to 5 p.m., the market features a diverse selection of local, national and international foods. From produce to meat, fish, poultry, eggs, baked goods, flowers, deli items, specialty foods and artisan crafts, it’s a destination that caters to a wide range of tastes. Starting September 6, operating hours will be adjusted. Visit the website for details. 35 York Blvd., Hamilton.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. year-round and on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June until Oct. 31, this market has been a community cornerstone in Guelph since 1827. Offering fresh local food and artisan goods in a friendly, welcoming environment, vendors run the gamut from lavender farms and grass-fed meats to bakers, artists and fresh cut flowers. 2 Gordon St., Guelph

St. Catharine’s Farmers Market

Since the early 1860s, this bustling market has been offering fresh foods and handmade goods from the local area. Along with farm fresh produce and baked goods, you will also find local honey and preserves cured meats and cheese, fresh cut flowers and plants as well as one-of-a-kind artisan products. The market is open on Saturdays year-round from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. between February and December. 91 King St., St. Catharines

Welland Farmers Market

Since 1907, the market has been a beloved tradition for locals and tourists alike. Open year-round from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, it offers a wide range of fresh produce, meats, natural cheeses, baked goods and more. The bustling market also provides prepared foods, take-home meals, a full breakfast service and handmade goods. Check out the list of current vendors here. 70 Yonge St., Welland

St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market

The largest year-round farmers market in Ontario and probably one of the most popular — an August 2022 survey found that 21,000 people came through the market on a single day — the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market has been around since the 1950s as a place for the women in the community to sell the goods they grew on their farms. The Market District now boasts 400 vendors open throughout the year, as well as another 200 outdoor vendors during peak season.The market is currently open on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Excitement awaits the little ones as the farmyard kids’ programming has opened. Additionally, as of June 18, the market is open an extra day on Tuesdays. Find details here. 878 Weber St. N., Waterloo

Simcoe Farmers’ Market

Established in 1980, as a place “Where Good Things and Good Friends Meet,” this year-round market showcases up to 20 local farmers who bring their produce seasonally. Vendors include Dan the Mushroom Man, Eve’s Hungarian Deli, Stormin’ Garlic, Murphy’s Maple Products and Husky Alpaca Ranch, who unlike most other alpaca fibre farms within Ontario, raise their alpacas for both clothing fibres and for meat consumption. The market is currently open Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. 172 South Dr., Simcoe