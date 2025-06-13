15 best staycation ideas for Torontonians this summer

It looks like most Torontonians are vacationing within the city this summer! A recent poll looked at the summer plans of GTA residents and found that 56% plan to staycation in Toronto, with nearly half (43%) citing the U.S. political climate and travel concerns as their main reason for staying put.

Thankfully, the city is filled with world-class hotels, spas, cultural experiences and tourist attractions, making it easy to create memorable local getaways! Here are some of the best staycation ideas for Torontonians this summer.

REJUVENATE AT A LUXURY SPA

You don’t have to travel across the world to enjoy a luxury spa vacation. Many of Toronto’s award-winning spas offer indulgent packages with stunning views of the city.

Nestled on the 5th floor of the Ritz-Carlton, this spa is a serene haven with hydrotherapy and RMT massages! Relax in the eucalyptus steam room, revitalize in the green tea vitality pool and sweat out toxins in the sauna.

This 15,000-square-foot luxury spa is nestled on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto hotel, offering a curated collection of wellness packages and spa offerings.

Check out Elmwood for an exotic escape in the heart of downtown Toronto! Indulge in everything from a soothing mani-pedi to aromatherapy massages to help relax your muscles.

PENTHOUSE PAMPERING AT A FANCY HOTEL

One of the joys of a vacation is staying at a fancy hotel or resort, and Toronto is home to some of the country’s best.

Nobu Hotel

Canada’s first Nobu Hotel officially opened in downtown Toronto earlier this month, boasting 36 rooms and suites atop the west tower of Nobu Residences. Guests can take in cinematic views of Toronto’s most iconic landmarks, everything from the CN Tower to the shimmering waters of Lake Ontario, thanks to the suites’ floor-to-ceiling windows. For food and drink, guests will have priority access to Nobu Toronto Restaurant, with exclusive dining reservations guaranteed at the time of hotel booking (click here for other luxuries to look out for at Nobu Toronto).

This hotel soars high above the city in one of Toronto’s tallest buildings, and provides indulgent experiences, like a fitness room overlooking the city, relaxing spa treatments and afternoon tea sessions! The hotel is also within walking distance of top attractions, like the Art Gallery of Ontario and the waterfront.

Stay in a penthouse suite at the SoHo to experience the pinnacle of modern luxury living during your staycation. The three-story suite has its own private elevator and a large furnished terrace with a hot tub!

EXPLORE LOCAL THEATRES AND SHOWS

You don’t have to head to Stratford to see an amazing show! Toronto offers tons of theatre and festival options all summer long.

The Toronto Fringe Festival (July 2-13) is Ontario’s largest performing arts festival and a platform for innovative theatre and performance. Bonus: ticket revenue goes straight to the artists.

Head to the historic stacked theatres at 189 Yonge St for amazing plays, operas, film screenings and concerts, including a performance by legendary vocalist Mavis Staples (June 23).

del Toro will be in the city this summer to host a horror festival (July 9-13) in honour of Canadian horror flicks! The series is part of TIFF’s lineup of summer programming.

Indie Cinemas

Make a day of it by watching indie or classic flicks at Revue Cinema (or at another amazing indie cinema in Toronto).

Murder mystery shows

Looking for a bit of mystery with your meal? Check out The Perfect Bite, a live three-course mystery dinner theatre experience inspired by the Knives Out film series (at Peter Pan Bistro, 145 Peter St).

EPIC FOOD TOURS AND HISTORIC WALKS

Many people like to savour local cuisine while on vacation; thankfully, Toronto is one of the best destinations globally for food tourism due to its huge multicultural scene (no passport required!)

Secret food tours

In addition to visiting the new restaurants opening across the city this summer, join a guided secret food tour through the St. Lawrence Market and Distillery District to sample Old Town’s most iconic dishes!

Historic walking tours

Opt for a historical walking tour of the city to admire the city’s amazing architecture and sample food from each district. Stroll through Kensington Market to explore a multicultural melting pot filled with tacos, Caribbean eats, vegan treats and vintage bakeries (try 7 Lives for Baja-style fish tacos or Crumbs for delicious Jamaican Patties). Visit Greektown along the Danforth for delicious souvlaki, gyros, and spanakopita, especially during the annual Taste of the Danforth festival (Aug 11-13). Or explore Little Italy (on College St, between Bathurst and Shaw) for espresso bars, trattorias, and late-night dessert joints.

GET ACTIVE ACROSS THE CITY

If you hate sitting still on vacation, Toronto has no shortage of outdoor activities and sports options that will keep you active during your staycation!

Outdoor adventures

Book a guided kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddleboarding tour on the Humber River through Toronto Adventures. The river is a hidden gem in Toronto and home to a variety of wildlife, like beavers, blue herons and deer.

Play a round of disc golf on the 18-hole disc golf course at Ward’s Island. This course is challenging but has stunning views of the Toronto skyline!

And why play tennis on a court when you can play on sand? Check out the Toronto Beach Tennis Club for lessons, drop-ins, tournaments and even memberships. Games are played at Woodbine Beach (Tuesdays-Thursdays) and Earlscourt Park (Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays).

If you’re looking for something really different this staycation, try underwater rugby or hockey (yup, it’s a thing). Meetup hosts events throughout the summer at venues across the city, including the Riverdale Collegiate Institute and George Harvey Collegiate Institute (just bring your bathing suit and a towel).