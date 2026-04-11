Blue Jays road trip guide: 5 of the best cities to watch outside Toronto this season

There’s something super satisfying about a Blue Jays road trip where the destination is just as good as the first pitch. If you’re up for heading over the border, Toronto’s 2026 away schedule includes a handful of cities where the game makes for a perfect weekend away, complete with walkable stadium districts and fun pregame neighbourhoods and ballparks (not to mention the food). Here are a few road trip-worthy places to watch the Jays outside Toronto.

Detroit, Michigan

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The Jays visit Comerica Park in Detroit for a weekend series against the Tigers from May 15 to 17, 2026. Since the park sits in a dense downtown sports district, there are tons of bars and restaurants to grab a bite and a beer within walking distance, so perfect for a post-game celebratory drink, perhaps? Check out Bookies Bar & Grille for rooftop seating and Frita Batidos for Cuban-inspired fare. For something sweet, stop by JoJo’s ShakeBAR on Columbia Street for some of the city’s most over-the-top milkshakes. Of course, if you prefer to stick to the stadium, the Tigers’ 2026 food additions spotlight eats from local Detroit restaurant businesses, like pierogi nachos, tiger tail footlong corn dogs and smoked bone-in short rib sandwiches. Make sure to get a behind-the-scenes look at Comerica Park as part of a 1.5-hour tour. For $25, you can take photos on the Custom Hi-Chew Carousel & Ferris Wheel and explore the dugout, locker rooms, the Ernie Harwell Media Center and more. Wrap up the weekend with a quick stop in Windsor, as it sits just south of Detroit and is filled with tons of fun activities and historic sites.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

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The Jays are at Target Field from April 30 through May 3. According to Explore Minnesota, the 40,000-seat open-air ballpark is widely considered one of the best stadiums in the MLB, with unbeatable views of the skyline and locally inspired food! The Minnesota Twins run Friday happy hour deals with $2 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 snacks from gates open to first pitch, so expect a budget-friendly trip with a delicious lineup of in-park food (more binge-worthy picks include eats from Pizza Lucé and Hot Indian Vegan Channa alongside Killebrew Root Beer). If you visit on a Saturday, check out the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market before the game and fill up on street tacos and Bánh Xèo, then head over to Modist or Fulton Brewing for a few pre- and post-game pints. Opt for a fuller meal at the Red Rabbit, Red Cow, or NOLO’s Kitchen, or head over to 112 Eatery if you’re looking for a cute spot with date-night vibes.

Seattle, Washington

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Seattle is the bigger-ticket Jays trip, but it’s also one of the most fun! Toronto plays at T-Mobile Park from July 3 to 5, with fireworks scheduled after the July 3 game and themed ticket specials attached to the July 4 and July 5 dates. Throughout the weekend, make sure to explore the neighbourhood around the park. T-Mobile Park sits beside Pioneer Square, Seattle’s original downtown neighbourhood, so there are tons of restaurants, galleries and historic sites to explore. Inside the park, the Mariners are all about food and hangout culture, with tasty options like Ballard Pizza Co., Moto Pizza and Ivar’s. Opt for a tour for a behind-the-scenes look at the ballpark and retractable roof. FYI, Seattle is known for the “Seattle Takeover,” when Jays fans flood T-Mobile Park! This epic cross-border baseball tradition was a bit (a lot) more subdued last season due to tariff tensions and a slump in Canadian travel, and it doesn’t look like the city’s “Open Arms for Canada” campaign has returned this year, but Seattle still seems to be attempting to woo Jays fans/Canadian tourists with discounts.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

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The Jays visit Citizens Bank Park from August 7 to 9, and the timing is great, since the series comes a few short weeks after Philly hosts the MLB All-Star Game (so expect a little extra baseball buzz around the city). In addition to Citizens Bank, the Philly’s sports complex also houses Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles) and Xfinity Mobile Arena (Flyers, 76ers and Wings), so the hub is worth exploring. While in town, check out the popular FDR Park, which hosts one of the best food markets in the U.S., and indulge in authentic Philly cheesesteaks at Tony & Nick’s Steaks and John’s Roast Pork. If visiting with kids, the Navy Yard is a perfect pit stop thanks to its mix of restaurants and tons of green space (very family-friendly).

Cleveland, Ohio

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Toronto heads to Progressive Field from September 1 to 3. The stadium is deeply woven into the city’s downtown core, with tons of dining and drinking spots nearby! Head to East 4th Street for pre-game eats at Butcher and the Brewer or Flannery’s Pub for beer-and-bar energy. Or stick to Progressive Field, as it’s much more than a sit-down-only ballpark. The Right Field District is one of the main social zones, where the Guardians’ stacked bullpens and standing-room areas let fans watch warmups and roam a bit during the game. There’s also the Blue Moon Terrace Garden, a rooftop patio with a bar, a food stand, city/field views and the beer-hall-style Terrace Hub. If going with a group, check out the Paul Davis Pennant District for amazing views and an all-you-can-eat buffet. For a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium and ballpark history, tours run from mid-May to the end of September.