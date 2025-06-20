The best pick-your-own farms near Toronto for perfect summer getaways

Now that the warm weather has finally arrived, it’s the perfect time to gather the family and hit farms near Toronto for a cherished annual tradition: picking your own fruits and veggies!

This is a bit of a boots-on-the-ground type of activity, but it’s much more fulfilling than throwing produce into your cart at a local supermarket. The best part is, there are dozens of family-run pick-your-own farm experiences just a short drive from Toronto, filled with sun-ripened peach-, strawberry-, apple-, and veggie-picking experiences!

Here are a few local gems that make for the most perfect summer day trips.

This charming, 200-acre farm nestled in the Niagara Region has been owned and operated by the Devries family for more than four decades! The farm offers an assortment of the freshest fruits and vegetables that are ripe for picking, including strawberries, apples, carrots, rhubarb, carrots, peaches, pears, blueberries, raspberries and more. Just over an hour’s drive from the GTA and 20 minutes from Niagara Falls. 825 Canboro Rd, Fenwick, ON.

This farm is located in the beautiful Niagara Parkway region, midway between the southern shores of Lake Ontario and Niagara Falls. Stop by for a visit and pick up some fresh peaches, cherries, plums, nectarines and apples this summer! Their cherries are bursting with flavour (a testament to the farm’s rich, fertile soil and continental climate of Niagara), and their peaches are a perfect blend of sweet and slightly tangy.

The entrance fee is $5, and peaches are $4/Lb. The farm is open from 10 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week. Opening times may change depending on inventory, so check their website for updates. 15000 Niagara River Pkwy, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON.

Head to Milton and frolic across 165 acres of pure countryside magic and winding trails! This scenic farm is just under an hour from Toronto (so perfect for a day trip), and you can pick some of the freshest produce, everything from sweet corn to plump strawberries, rainbow-hued flowers, and even pumpkins when in harvest (check the farm’s crop calendar here to get a rough idea of when certain fruits and veggies are in season). There are even activities for kids and a lush winery for adults on-site that produces quality wines from fruit grown right on the farm! ​

General admission tickets are required to access the fields (you can get yours when you arrive or pre-book online). Walk-in admission tickets: Free for ages 0-5; $16.95 +HST for ages 6-64; $12.95 +HST for seniors ages 65+ (seniors can also enjoy free entrance on Mondays, excluding holidays). There are slight discounts when purchasing a ticket online or with a seasonal pass. 9365 10 Side Road, Milton, ON.

Visit Great Lakes Farms anytime between August and October and pick some of the most delicious strawberries, peaches, apples, pears and pumpkins! The farm is nestled in the picturesque Elgin County near the shores of Lake Erie, in Port Stanley, and provides all the necessary equipment to ensure that you and your family/friends have a great time gathering in-season fruits. Afterward, take a break at the Apple Barn café and indulge in freshly baked treats (and hard cider for the adults!) Kids can even explore the farm’s giant pirate ship, race on the pedal tractors, climb Straw Mountain or explore the corn maze!

The farm is open from 10 am-5 pm daily and is about a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 5111 Union Road, Port Stanley, ON.

This 200-year-old family-owned farm in the Hamilton area is perfect for anyone looking for a more intimate produce-picking experience (the farm limits the number of customers at any one time, so it’s very zen). Pick everything from sweet cherries (early-to-mid July), sour cherries (early-to-mid July), plums (August-September), peaches (late July-August) and apples (Thanksgiving weekend).

They charge by the basket and also supply picking ladders if needed, although most fruits can be picked from the ground! No picnics are allowed this year, but you can enjoy picnics at the nearby Fifty Point Conservation Area. Check out the farm’s website to see when appointments are available! 20 Bridgman Lane, Winona, ON.

This historic farm is nestled in the Niagara Peninsula and has been owned and operated by the Moyer Family for more than 225 years! Picking season depends on the weather, but expect cherries, apricots and plums in July, and peaches, pears and nectarines in August! Each person entering the orchard must prepay for a basket (it’s like your personal ticket into the orchard). Large baskets hold up to 30 lbs and admit four people into the orchard (so, good for a family). Medium baskets hold up to 12 lbs and admit two people (couple goals!), and small baskets hold up to 6 lbs and admit one person (perfect as part of a solo getaway).

A tractor-train will take you to and from the orchards, and all of the trees are kept low so that most of the fruit can be picked by hand or with a short ladder (even kids can reach the branches). Make sure to pack a lunch as there are plenty of shaded areas around the farm for picnics! Just a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. 4303 Cherry Avenue, Vineland, ON.

This family farm is a must-visit if you want to pick some of the freshest raspberries, strawberries and apples for your summer pies! Nestled in Caledon amongst a scenic countryside and quaint villages, this charming farm is just under a one-hour drive from Toronto! Raspberry picking will open in early July, but strawberry picking is now open 7 days a week, from 7 am to 4 pm. Visit later in the fall and sample some of the farm’s delicious pumpkins and candy apples!

No reservations are required (the farm operates on a first-come, first-serve basis), and baskets are provided (from $16 for a 2-litre basket to $48 for a 6-litre basket). This farm makes for a perfect family outing close to the city. 13707 Heart Lake Rd, Inglewood, ON.