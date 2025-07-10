7 of the best amusement parks to visit in Ontario (other than Canada’s Wonderland)

There’s no better way to revel in the warm summer days than by visiting amusement parks, filled with tasty carnival treats, midway rides and activities for the whole family. Canada’s Wonderland may be the largest amusement park in Canada, but there are plenty of other theme parks across Ontario worth a visit this season.

Here are some of the best ones in and near Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clifton Hill Fun by Falls (@cliftonhillfun)

This lively amusement promenade is the perfect addition to your Niagara Falls trip. Purchase a Clifton Hill Fun Pass and head to the Niagara SkyWheel, where you’ll soar 175 feet above the Falls! Opt for a traditional go-karting experience on the Niagara Speedway or play at one of Canada’s largest mini golf courses at Dinosaur Adventure Golf. Make it a family adventure at the Great Canadian Midway and explore more than 70,000 square feet of games, rides and food. If you’re a fan of the bizarre and unbelievable, then make a beeline to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum! End the visit with an ice-cream treat or some comfort food at Boston Pizza or Kelsey’s Restaurant. Just under a two-hour drive from Toronto. Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls.

Ontario’s largest indoor amusement park is situated inside Etobicoke’s Woodbine Mall! Here, you’ll find nine full-size midway rides, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, bumper cars, climbing walls and even an express train. It makes for the perfect family outing (and even has a three-level playground for toddlers). 500 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centreville Amusement Park (@centrevillefun)

Take a short ferry ride from downtown Toronto and explore this cute amusement park, surrounded by 600 acres of parkland across the Toronto Harbour. There are more than 30 rides, so something for everyone in the family. Kids will love the twirling teacups and bumble bee ride. Zoom down the Log Flume or check out the splash pads to cool off. Make sure to stop by the 14 delicious food outlets! The Carousel Café is an Island favourite, and offers everything from flatbreads and wings to a kids’ menu. 9 Queens Quay West, Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santa’s Village (@santasvillageon)

This 60-acre holiday-themed amusement park is nestled on a bend of the Muskoka River. It’s so magical that it’ll feel like it’s Christmas in July! Explore more than 30 attractions, including Moose on the Loose, Fly Fishin’, Swan Paddle Boats, the Frostbite Peak mini-drop ride and the Elves Island Play Village. Hop aboard the Candy Cane Express train or take a scenic cruise on Santa’s Summer Sleigh Jet Boat. You’ll even get to meet Santa Claus, his elves and cute farm animals! About a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. 1624 Golden Beach Road, Bracebridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ex / The Canadian National Exhibition (The CNE) (@letsgototheex)

The CNE (the Ex) might feel like Canada’s Wonderland’s little sibling, but it can more than hold its own in the theme park world! This year’s fair takes place from Aug 15 to Sept 1, 2025, and will be filled with games, music, a Labour Day weekend air show and even super dogs! Head to the midway and hop aboard the Orbiter to get spun around by a rotating axis, or admire the view of the fairgrounds way up on the Sky Ride. Sample everything from exotic treats to comfort food at the food building, including Granny Smith apple fries and deep-fried creations. Advance sale tickets are available until Aug 14. 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure Village (@adventuregolf)

Explore this family-oriented amusement park in Hamilton’s Confederation Park (about a 1-hour drive from Toronto), sprawled out over three acres of rolling hills. It’s filled with gorgeous vegetation, five waterfalls, six fishponds, rapids, shipwrecks, bumper cars and tons of other attractions! Climb to the top of the Rocky Mountain (a 25-foot realistic rock-climbing wall) or jump four storeys high on the new bungee trampoline (you literally can do forward and backward flips while safely secured by a harness and bungee cords!) It’s a perfect spot to visit for families, friends, couples or even for solo trips. 580 Van Wagners Beach Rd, Hamilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storybook Gardens (@storybookgardens)

This charming theme park is a hidden gem in London and the perfect spot for a unique family adventure. Spin around the classic Storybook Carousel or check out the mechanical elephant ride (perfect for smaller kids). Get the most perfect view of the Thames River while riding the Ferris Wheel, or hop aboard the miniature Springbank Express Train! And don’t forget the storybook characters; you’ll likely cross paths with Humpty Dumpty, Hickory Dickory Dock, Monstro the Whale and more! Just under three hours from Toronto. 1958 Storybook Lane, London.