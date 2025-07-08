Six different ways to enjoy Romeo & Juliet in Toronto this year

Shakespeare’s most iconic tragedy is having a bit of a moment this year — there are more ways than ever to enjoy this story of star-crossed lovers in Toronto! From a musical retelling of Juliet’s story to a dramatic and operatic version of the classic tale, take your pick of the city’s top artistic interpretations of the famous Romeo and Juliet.

When: July 13–Aug. 31

This month, Shakespeare returns to the city’s most picturesque outdoor stage. Dream in High Park has been entertaining Torontonians for 42 years, and the magical stage set deep in the trees of the park will be lit up with an exciting production of Romeo & Juliet. Directed by Marie Farsi, who recently was behind Mirvish’s production of Fifteen Dogs, bring a blanket and plenty of snacks for this dramatic tale of love and loss.

When: Dec. 3, 2025–March 22, 2026

What if Juliet didn’t throw it all away for Romeo? Created by the Emmy Award–winning writer behind Schitt’s Creek, David West Read, & Juliet is a rollicking jukebox musical that flips the script on the world’s most famous love story. Get ready to follow Juliet as she ditches Romeo and gets a second chance at life and love, featuring hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “…Baby One More Time,” “I Want It That Way,” and “That’s The Way It Is.” The show is returning to Toronto at the end of this year with a brand new Canadian production after finding plenty of success on Broadway.

When: Nov. 20–22

Shakespeare has inspired countless interpretations of Romeo and Juliet, including the iconic ballet written by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev in the 1930s — which he originally wrote with a controversial happy ending. This fall, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra will be performing this incredible composition, and along with being swept up in the love and tragedy of the ballet, you’ll also enjoy Matthew-John Knights’s Lines, Layers, Ligaments (exploring the intricate connections between the human body and the natural world) and another composition by Prokofiev, Symphony No. 3.

When: Sept. 27–Oct. 18

Check out an operatic version of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy this fall with Roméo & Juliette, Gounod’s musical interpretation of the classic tale. Returning to the Canadian Opera Company stage for the first time in more than three decades, expect dramatic love duets and a story that relocates the feuding families from Renaissance Verona to Gilded Age New York under the direction of Amy Lane.

When: July 24

Leonardo DiCaprio fans, run, don’t walk to Soulpepper Theatre’s free film screening of Baz Luhrmann’s contemporary take on the Shakespeare classic. Romeo + Juliet, starring Leo himself as Romeo and an incredible Claire Danes as Juliet, is a modern version of the story that stays true to the Shakespearean English of the original. Set in Verona Beach, the teenagers are part of rival business empires, and the now-revered meet-cute between the two occurs at a costume party in which Juliet is dressed as an angel and Romeo as a literal knight in shining armour. This film also features perhaps the most iconic take on Mercutio in any Shakespeare adaptation in history, played by the incredible Harold Perrineau. Register in advance and grab a seat on the comfy couches in the back for the best view! Snacks and drinks will be available on-site.

When: Until Oct. 27

If you’re willing to take a little day trip this summer, head to Stratford Festival for a 100 per cent Shakespearean performance of Romeo and Juliet. Watch as the star-crossed lovers try and fail to navigate the blood feud between the Capulets and the Montagues and prepare to gasp and cry at the tragic conclusion. Featuring what promises to be lavish period sets and costumes, this production is recommended for those looking for an introduction to Shakespeare.