Shop local: Our guide to 30+ of the best Canadian fashion brands to buy here

The trade wars may be on hold for now, but if we can thank Trump for anything, it’s for reminding us that it’s always a good time to support local. We’ve rounded up our favourite Canadian fashion brands, including many from Toronto, to make shopping local even easier.

Outerwear

Montreal-based cruelty-free, sustainable and vegan apparel brand Noize made a splash on the Canadian market when it launched over a decade ago. At the time, the idea of cruelty-free outerwear was true innovation, and at accessible price points, shoppers were sold. Though it’s their parkas, puffers, trenches and vegan leather coats that made them so popular, Noize also now crafts loungewear and other accessories.

Animal lovers, look no further than Ontario-based Wuxly: with jackets made from recycled, bio-based and animal-free materials, you can look good and feel good and, most importantly, stay warm. This company makes everything from parkas to fleeces to rain jackets in colour ways that stray from the usual neutrals for winter.

For luxury winter coats and jackets made out of shearlings, wools and leathers, Toronto-headquartered HiSO is the place. With a production facility in Europe, you can expect extremely high-quality outerwear that, while on the expensive side, will last you for decades to come.

Also a Montreal brand, but with a few stores in Toronto, Mackage has been making extremely (and we mean extremely) warm winter wear since 1999. Super stylish and made for everything from the slopes to the hiking trail, the brand is also known for their functional and fashionable footwear line and ski-focused apparel.

If you don’t know Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan, you should—known for her size-inclusive clothing collections (sizes range from XS-4X), her designs are always fun, fashion-forward and often very affordable. While we recommend everything from this brand, outerwear is where they shine: whether it’s a two-tone leather trench coat (always cruelty-free and vegan), a cropped printed puffer or a faux fur wrap coat, they always make a statement. Check out the website’s Canadian-made section for all Hilary MacMillan items that are guaranteed to be 100 per cent locally-produced.

Loungewear

As the name suggests, Province of Canada is an entirely Canadian-made brand, so you can trust that your new favourite crewneck or tee was manufactured here. Highlighting natural fabrics and with vintage-inspired designs that we love, this company makes everything from pyjamas and sweatsuits to overshirts and dresses. With two locations on the east and west end of the city, you can visit in-store for your loungewear needs.

A Canadian-made small business that produces locally in Toronto and Vancouver, Free Label is a frequent favourite for loungewear shoppers. With cute matching sets, super comfortable bras and plenty of choice when it comes to styles and colours, the brand also produces sizes 5X-XS, making shopping local even easier.

All products at Good for Sunday are 100 per cent made on Canadian soil; they mill, dye, cut and sew every garment right in Toronto. The brand offers stylish and often retro-inspired loungewear and casual wear—including an incredible collaboration with iconic ’90s healthy living brand BodyBreak.

Toronto-owned slow fashion underwear and loungewear brand Mary Young manufactures pyjamas, bodysuits, robes, lingerie and more in Montreal. Stocked at multiple shops in Toronto, including Loversland and Frock, you can pick out a new lounge set in person.

One of the original brands to take to upcycling before it was cool, Preloved hand-picks quality vintage clothing, deadstock or recycled fabrics, and uses sustainable manufacturing techniques to reimagine them into original preloved garments.

Handbags and accessories

Handcrafted in small batches in their Toronto atelier, Opelle makes beautiful leather totes, handbags, crossbody bags and more in unique styles and elegant colourways.

Also based in Toronto, Pixie Mood offers a wide selection of vegan and cruelty-free handbags at affordable prices. Whether it’s a backpack for travel that you’re looking for or a dainty shoulder bag for a night in the city, you’ll find it here—and probably in an unexpected and fun shade.

Mother-daughter-owned handbag and accessories brand Ai is based in Toronto, though the team works with artisans in Seoul to craft their “sustainable luxury” pieces. The brand’s bags are fun and stylish, as are the many hair accessories, from hairbands to velvet scrunchies.

Made in Toronto, the architectural handbags of Sonya Lee are works of art in themselves. Perfect for the person who thinks nothing is better than an all-black outfit, these bags feature subtle detailing such as studded straps and drawstring tops.

A Toronto-based, award-winning accessories brand, Ela has expanded from handbags into jewelry and other accessories. Made vegan and cruelty-free, shop totes, crossbodies, work bags and more in beautiful colourways.

Bags made from apple leather? Say no more. The next step in vegan leather, Toronto-based bag brand Samara is truly innovative in their approach to sustainability. Also using some recycled ocean plastics, organic cotton, bamboo and castor seeds for other products, including loungewear and sunglasses, Samara says don’t just eat your plants—wear them too.

Built by animal lovers, for animal lovers, Toronto brand Espe creates completely vegan handbags with truly unique designs and a particularly impressive “weathered leather” look to some of their products that is the closest we’ve seen to the real thing.

Jewelry

Worn by Olivia Rodrigo, the Kardashians and more, designer Steff Eleoff’s pieces have inspired a new generation of avant-garde, futuristic and drippy jewelry in her style. From molten ear cuffs to spidery silver rings, the self-taught jewelry artist has put Toronto on the map with her statement pieces.

Originally from Vancouver, Lisbeth founder Sophie Alden now designs and manufactures her jewelry collections in Toronto. Either handmade in studio and produced by small family run companies, Lisbeth pieces are simple, elegant and minimalist.

When you see a Biko piece, you’ll know it—designed in Toronto by founder Corrine Anestopoulos, her unique pieces are inspired by nature, contemporary art, architecture and travel. Expect chunky bangles, architectural hoops, funky shapes and more.

Made by hand in Toronto, Par Ici jewelry is unique and colourful, often featuring coloured glass elements and mixed metals. Inspired originally by founders Eve Tobolka and Alynne Lavigne’s obsession with vintage jewelry, wearing a pair of earrings or necklace from here will have people asking you, “Where did you find that?”

Designed and handmade in Montreal, the vintage lace statement jewelry found at This Is Ilk is as unique as it is gorgeous. Delightfully lightweight, these often floral and nature-inspired pieces will satisfy the itch for dangly earrings without hurting your earlobes.

Dresses

A Vancouver-based eventwear brand with a shop in Toronto, Park and Fifth has quickly become the go-to for bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest wear and more in Canada and beyond. With prices that beat out many of the competing event dress shops across the pond and the promise that each piece is manufactured locally, you can be dressed to impress, and with pride, at your next event.

Montreal eponymous brand Eliza Faulkner is feminine, fun, whimsical and oh-so-fashionable. Each piece is a work of art—especially the flouncy, flowy and incredibly comfortable dresses ranging from wedding-ready to perfect for a picnic in Trinity Bellwoods.

Founded and designed in Vancouver, A Bronze Age crafts each piece made-to-order. The brand’s dresses are especially stunning, often featuring oversized puffed sleeves and tiered skirts.

Based out of both Toronto and Australia, Silk Laundry prioritizes natural fabrics and is most recognized for the brand’s eye-catching prints. Ranging from paisley to flower petals and abstract leaping rabbits, the dress designs are often 90s-inspired in shape, sleek and form-fitting.

Toronto fashion designer Fumi Egbon crafts eclectic, colourful and sophisticated dresses and casual wear through her brand Fumi the Label. Her beautifully structured dresses stand out, featuring ruffled details, monochromatic elements and stunning knit fabrics.

Everyday wear

Founded by Toronto novelists and friends Claudia Dey and Heidi Sopinka, each Horses Atelier piece is designed and sewn in downtown Toronto. Featuring oversized coats, coveralls, full skirts and balloon sleeve blouses, there’s a bit of vintage inspiration behind each beautifully made garment.

Founded and designed in Toronto by sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon, Beaufille’s minimalist designs are ultra-sophisticated and the epitome of “cool girl.” Having dressed top celebrities including Solange, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, you’ll be in good company if you invest in a piece from here.

Markoo, founded by Toronto friends Tania Martins and Mona Koochek, embodies all things cool, casual and effortless. The brand, which releases small collections that focus on quality and design over quantity, draws inspiration from pre-2000s subcultures.

