12 Toronto knitwear brands that will keep you cozy and fashionable this winter

Seeking to snuggle up in style this winter but wanting to shop local? Look no further than these Toronto knitwear brands – your guide to staying cozy and fashionable throughout the cold season.

Whether you’re looking to rock a slouchy oversized sweater for a laid-back main character vibe, layer a knit dress under a leather jacket for a night out, or add a fun touch of texture to your tried and true winter uniform, these knitters (and crocheters) have your back.

Hotpot Variety

Hotpot is a slow fashion label founded by textile designer Jessica Papp, who recently made her runway debut at Fashion Art Toronto’s F/W season, revealing Hotpot’s new Main Character Moments collection. The ready to wear pieces, a mix of knitwear, crochet and hand sewn details, playfully lean into the stereotypes of high school popularity (think Mean Girls, with the nostalgic elements of Clueless).

“The collection celebrates the essence of becoming the person you’ve always wanted to be, through garments that embody the timeless spirit of those quintessential films and TV shows that defined our coming-of-age era,” Papp wrote in a statement.

The name Hotpot Variety is a reference to a “throw-everything-in-together” Vietnamese soup inspired by Papp’s heritage and upbringing. She compares her one-of-a-kind pieces to the cuisine because of what they have in common: they’re often enjoyed in a communal setting and one creation is never an exact replica of another.

All new pieces, including the Main Character Moments collection, will be available to pre-order through the Hotpot website as of Dec. 12.

Honeybea is a 20-year-old heirloom textile brand operated by artist Rebecca Caulford. Her Vogue-featured, bohemian designs are handmade from salvaged textiles, and produced in small batches that sell out fast. Caulford creates both intricate crochet knits (like the popular Bonny Cardigan), as well as hand stitched garments (blouses, jackets, coats, skirts, dresses) made from vintage materials such as quilts and tablecloths. Collection drops are announced on Instagram and available through Honeybea’s website for international shipping as well as local pickup.

While Caulford has always operated out of a small Queen West studio space, she recently opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Kensington market, in collaboration with vintage brand Vintage Baby.

Shop Feelings Vintage

Shop Feelings is a vintage shop with an original crochet line on the side. Owner Aleks Roxborough’s Knotty brand includes bonnets, mohair skinny scarves, bags, undergarment sets (can also be worn over garments) and flower chokers.

“All Knotty crochet items are made with so much love, time and care in creating something original and unique just like our customers,” says Roxborough. Just like her vintage curation, all of the crochet designs are playful and colourful — like the Oat Milk Bonnet that’s decorated with crochet flower patches or the Lil Devil Bonnet that has literal devil horns. The Knotty Bags are fuzzy and come in four two-tone colourways (pictured above, left), the sets and chokers come in pretty much every colour you can imagine, and the skinny scarves are colourfully striped (pictured above, middle).

If you’re looking for inspiration for how to add knit accents to your winter outfits, Roxborough styles and models all of her pieces on Instagram. She even posted a video about how to style the skinny scarf (you’ll be surprised by how many ways there are). You can shop her vintage and crochet collections on the Shop Feelings website, or in the Shop Feelings showroom at 278 Sterling Rd.

Pella Wool

Pella is a knitwear and crochet studio founded by childhood friends Petra Calder and Kelly Schaefer, that pulls inspiration from childhood nostalgia, cut-out collages and colour theory. The name Pella is actually a portmanteau of their first names. All Pella materials are locally sourced and each piece is made to order in Toronto.

Current designs include the Alia shoulder bag (large enough to fit a laptop, pictured above, left), the shoulder shrug with thumb holes (inspired by ballet warm up gear), and the bowen dress/mini bowen dress (full length or short tank style dress). The pair are also bringing a small batch of striped and solid colour skinny scarves to a Toronto market from Dec. 14-15 — follow them on Instagram to see where they’ll be.

Aynsley Grealis is a viral Toronto artist who creates elaborate (and functional) crochet garments and accessories, such as embellished balaclavas and sculpturesque bags (carousel horses, espresso martinis, pizza rats…just to name a few designs). Her works vary widely in theme, from animals to food.

Grealis also sells patterns teaching fellow crocheters, or those looking to learn, how to replicate some of her most popular designs. Last year she even published her debut book, Mad Hatter, featuring a compilation of designs and patterns to teach readers how to make three simple bases (a balaclava, a pull-on hat and a handbag) and then how to decorate each by incorporating layers of appliqués.

Her pieces are so popular that they typically sell out five to 10 minutes after she releases them, and anybody who still wants one goes on a waitlist. If that’s not your game, you can also submit a request for a custom order through the Knotted Neon website.

Jrew Creations is a BIPOC-owned crochet accessory brand founded by Andrew Foster and Jaime Aludos that has been featured in Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair. Naturally, the name Jrew is a portmanteau of the owners’ first names. Their products range from bucket hats, durags, shrugs and bags to custom orders. The colour options are pretty much endless.

After starting their brand in 2022, inspired by Aludo’s later grandmother, who was an avid crocheter, they opened their first physical space in Stackt Market. Placing a priority on community building, they featured consignors in the space and also hosted pop-up events for local artists. This year, they moved into a more permanent location at 44 Tecumseth St., combining their crochet creations with Foster’s Jamaican cuisine — including stuffed Jamaican patties (considered by many to be some of the best in Toronto) and spring rolls.

In the past the duo have even hosted Sip N Stitch workshops in the space, where customers were invited to learn about the basics of crochet while enjoying a complimentary dish from Foster’s food menu.

You can shop Jrew Creations on Etsy, and in-store.

On the Map is another vintage/crochet hybrid brand, owned by thrifter and crocheter Silvina Antunes. The brand is known for colourful creations ranging from bucket hats, shrugs and sweaters to festival tops and full-length dresses, while the curated vintage collection includes Y2K apparel, ’70s bell bottoms, bohemian tops and ’80s sequined party dresses.

Antunes intentionally makes knit and crochet pieces for all seasons, with inclusive sizing ranging from XS-5XL. She also welcomes custom orders.

Earlier this year, On the Map opened a brick and mortar location at 454 Ossington Ave., where Antunes has splashed her personal taste all over the walls. Decorated with twinkly lights and a rainbow of colours, the space exudes joyful, beachy vibes. She’s also been known to host pop-ups in the space, inviting local artists, designers and even a tattoo artist.

Bruised Peach Shop

Bruised Peach Shop is a slow-made, hand-sewn and knit brand created by Lisette Dunin-Markiewicz.

Having first learned to sew and knit from her mother and grandmother, Dunin-Markiewicz launched the business in 2020 after sewing custom dresses for her friends. After demand grew for her designs (including blouses, hats, dresses), her mom joined the business to help keep up with orders. As an experienced seamstress, “she was able to take my ideas from paper and make them into beautifully constructed garments,” says Dunin-Markiewicz. Once the weather got colder that year, they began producing knitwear too.

The pair took a small break in the last year but are launching new designs in the new year and actively taking orders for existing designs, as well as customs. Leading up to Christmas, the shop will also be posting weekly ready-to-wear pieces, including winter accessories like colourful, striped toques (pictured above, right).

Ides of May Shop

Daneille Reid is a crochet artist that takes orders through Instagram — both customs and existing designs. She’s made everything from bikini tops, tanks and beach dresses to hats, mittens, sweaters, bags and even cases for devices (pictured above, left). All you have to do is DM her (or email) with the design you’re after, the size and colour.

Like many people, a number of whom are included on this list, Reid learned to crochet in 2020 as a way to pass time during the pandemic. Before she knew it, she was a whiz with the needles and fielding requests to start selling her pieces.

“I really like doing things with my hands so it became a creative outlet for me,” she says. “It’s been such a fun time making my own ideas, but I love when people commission me because it challenges me and helps me learn new skills.”

Katie Goodfellow

Katie Goodfellow is a stylist, costume designer and freehand knitter, who knits edgy, cool pieces for photoshoots and sells them on her Instagram. Think mohair knit sleeves layered over vintage leather gloves, guitar straps, sweaters with sassy cut outs and sexy layering pieces. You can check out more of her work on her website.

She also designs pieces by custom order in her studio, and will be hosting a studio sale in the new year (look out for the announcement on Instagram).

“I never follow patterns so I’d say my pieces are known for being one of one, each having unique details,” says Goodfellow. Given her profession, there’s no doubt her pieces are original and star-worthy, as seen worn by styling clients like musician Katie Upper, or Valley’s Rob Laska.

Loophole Studios

Loophole is a made-to-order crochet and knitwear brand by Madalin Warner. She crochets everything under the sun, having got her start making crochet bikinis before expanding to all kinds of wearables.

Previous Loophole designs have included hats, balaclavas, scarves, bags, dresses and skirts, tops and sweaters, pants, blankets, wall art and even furniture covers. If you want a classic crochet look, check out her granny square designs, like this colourful granny square mini dress. And if you want something less traditional, she’s also been known to crochet bags using denim scraps.

Loophole is closed for the holidays but will reopen for custom orders in January. Orders are taken through her website, email or Instagram. Warner can also be found vending at various markets around the city.

Lacewing Studio

Lacewing is a crochet brand by Oormika Chaudhary, who started her practice after finding inspiration in an intricate crochet table runner made by her mom’s great aunt during a trip in the Andaman Islands in India.

She creates ready to wear pieces that have a whimsical quality (like “reef skirts” inspired by the ocean, or “cat beanies” with cute star embellishments) and also takes custom orders through Instagram. She can also be found vending at markets around the city.

“My bestsellers are my hats but I thoroughly enjoy making sweaters and skirts out of scrap yarns because they add a touch of uniqueness that would be very hard to replicate. Using scraps also allows me to be more sustainable in my work,” says Chaudhary.

The scrap designs are made from varying salvaged textiles and patterned in multiple colours, making them feel fairy-like. Other designs include matching sets, shrugs, flared sleeves and scarves.