Stream local: Here are the top 10 bona fide Canadian TV shows to watch right now

Ok, the trade war may have fizzled out but that doesn’t mean we stop our made-in-Canada mission. To that end, Canadian content is sometimes overlooked when it comes to listing the ‘best of’ series but there are tons of shows worth watching that hail from Hollywood North! From detective thrillers to medical dramas to laugh-out-loud series, here are the best Canadian TV shows you can watch and stream right now.

North of North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBC/Radio-Canada (@cbcradiocanada)

Where to watch: CBC, CBC Gem, APTN lumi, Netflix Canada

Synopsis: The series follows Siaja, a young Inuk woman, as she rebuilds her life after an extremely public exit from her marriage. Unfortunately, she has to do this in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business. The groundbreaking show celebrates Inuit stories and explores themes surrounding family, community, and life in the North. The series is filmed on location in Iqaluit and is a collaboration between the CBC, APTN, Netflix Canada, and Indigenous-owned Red Marrow Media.

The Office Movers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jermaine Richards (@jaerichards)

Where to watch: Crave, Amazon Prime

Synopsis: Two brothers attempt to revive their failing office-moving company through a $1 million contract offer from a global logistics firm (in hopes of never having to move furniture again). They just have to remember to act professional enough in front of clients. This comedy series is the brainchild of Toronto comedians Jermaine and Trevaunn Richards, so you’ll find lots of hilarious references to the GTA. Season 2 is in the works. The first season only has six half-hour episodes, so it’s perfect to binge one evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Canada (@primevideoca)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Synopsis: This unscripted comedy offers a hilarious (and heartwarming) glimpse into the life of Canada’s most infamous comedian as he relocates from busy Los Angeles to a simpler life on a remote farm. But it turns out that farm life isn’t that easy — Tom scrambles around to repair his century-old barns, build fences, install a chicken coop and take ownership of livestock!

Shoresy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoresy (@shoresyhockey)

Season 4 premiere: Feb 26, 2025

Where to watch: Crave, Amazon Prime

Synopsis: Veteran hockey player ‘Shoresy’ (Letterkenny star Jared Keeso) makes a bet with the general manager of a failing Sudbury hockey team that the team will never lose again if he takes control. With more than three seasons, it’s a great show to binge for a few weeks. This comedy-sports drama is filmed on location in Sudbury.

Saint Pierre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBC (@cbc)

Where to watch: CBC, CBC Gem

Synopsis: Set in Saint-Pierre, Newfoundland — Inspector Fitzpatrick is partnered with headstrong Deputy Chief Archambault to solve unique crimes on the small island. The duo’s different policing skills and approaches clash but they eventually discover that they make an unbeatable partnership. Filmed in Saint-Pierre as well as St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Son of a Critch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son of a Critch (@sonofacritchtv)

Where to watch: CBC, CBC Gem

Synopsis: This coming-of-age sitcom is set in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and follows the life of 14-year-old Mark Critch — a teen who uses comedy to win friends and connect with people. It’s giving Young Sheldon vibes. Created by Mark Critch from This Hour Has 22 Minutes fame.

Heartland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Heartland Instagram (@official_heartlandoncbc)

Where to watch: CBC, CBC Gem, Netflix

Synopsis: Heartland, with 18 seasons under its belt and no signs of slowing down, is the longest running drama series in Canadian history, and for good reason. Following along the highs and lows of the Barlett clan in Alberta has been something families have shared for years. Somehow, it manages to continue to reinvent itself, with Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her close family at its centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (@lawandorderto)

Season 2 premiere: Feb. 20

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, CityTV, CityTV+

Synopsis: The latest installment of the ultra-popular Law & Order franchise follows a squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto. Some of the plot lines mimic real-life scenarios, and fans can expect guest appearances from local politicians (like Mayor Olivia Chow).

Family Law

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global TV (@globaltv)

Where to watch: Global-TV

Synopsis: Family Law is a Canadian legal drama that follows Abigail Bianchi, a struggling lawyer and recovering alcoholic, who is forced to work at her estranged father’s family law firm as part of her probation. The cast of the show includes Victor Garber who has a long history with the city dating back to his time with Yorkville do-wop group Sugar Shoppe in the ’60s.

Children Ruin Everything

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Children Ruin Everything (@childrenruineverythingtv)

Where to watch: Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime, CTV

Synopsis: Touted as a comedic love letter to childrearing, the series follows Astrid (Being Human star Meaghan Rath) and James (Blindspot star Aaron Abrams) as they struggle to hold onto their identities while raising two young children in the city. Now in its fourth season (which is rare for Canadian shows), fans can expect one more season before the series finale. Filmed in Toronto and Hamilton.