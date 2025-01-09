The 10 hottest new shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Prime, and more this month

If you’re looking for a new show (or two) to kick off the New Year, we’ve got you covered! Whether you’re into campy horror, coming-of-age dramas, conspiracy thrillers, or edgy comedies, we scoured various streaming platforms to find some of the highest-ranked new releases worthy of bingeing this month. Some are returning series, so it’ll give you an excuse to go back and binge on previous episodes.

Squid Game (Season 2)

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: Netflix’s most-streamed series of all time is back three years after the ‘killer doll’ first made her appearance. The show is about a lethal competition that pits 456 desperate contestants against each other in a series of deadly children’s games for a massive cash prize. While a few familiar faces return (expect another stellar performance from Lee Jung-Jae, who plays season 1 fav Seong Gi-hun), a few other ‘colourful’ new characters are brought into the arena this year. If you can stomach the violence, the series provides an amazing critique of modern capitalism.

When the Stars Gossip

Premiere date: Jan 4, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: The storyline echoes an ‘opposites attract’ theme but is set in space. It follows a charismatic astronaut (Kong Hyo-jin) and an awkward tourist (Lee Min-ho) — each on separate missions — who fall for each other at a space station. The two initially clash but eventually find that they have a ton of chemistry as they try to survive while isolated in space! If you love rom-coms, this K-romance has unpredictable comedic twists and is filled with touching moments of love and personal growth. Two new episodes are released each week.

On Call

Premiere date: Jan 9, 2025

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Synopsis: If you’re into police dramas like True Detective of The Rookie, then give this a binge. The series follows a rookie (Brandon Larracuente) and a veteran officer (Troian Bellisario) as they patrol the streets of Long Beach, California. The eight-episode series examines how the complexity of policing affects the human condition. Bonus: the show uses body cam and dash cam techniques to make it more realistic.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Premiere date: Jan 10, 2025

Where to stream: Disney+

Synopsis: The Vanishing follows twins Cece and Devin Brewer (Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy) as they spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. The two discover that the town is hiding dark secrets and find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teens who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Goosebumps is a new take on author R. L. Stine’s best-selling vintage book series of the same name, so perfect for children/young adults or even Millennials feeling nostalgic.

Severance (Season 2)

Premiere date: Jan 17, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: This dystopian office drama follows the lives of employees at Lumon Industries, who undergo a ‘severance’ procedure that surgically divides their work and personal memories. Employees are expected to have a perfect work-life balance as a result, but the experiment raises questions about identity and ethics. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) returns as the head of the company’s Macrodata Refinement division. Episodes will be released weekly, with the finale airing on March 21, but you’ll have to binge season 1 anyway since it ended on a cliffhanger.

Mythic Quest (Season 4)

Premiere date: Jan 29, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: The gang at Mythic Quest is back, and things are more chaotic than ever. Season 4 sees Ian consulting an AI modelled after himself, of course. And Poppy is navigating a new relationship. Meanwhile, the team ends up testifying before the United States Congress—because, of course, video games are serious business.

Harlem (Season 3)

Premiere date: Jan 23, 2025

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Synopsis: The drama follows four close BFFs — Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) — as they navigate relationships and careers in New York City. This is the show’s final season, and worth bingeing if you’re into plots about dating and complicated relationships. Expect a few familiar faces (Whoopi Goldberg will return as Dr. Elise Pruitt, her season one character) as well as new love interests: Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), and Gail Bean (Snowfall).

The Night Agent (Season 2)

Premiere date: Jan 23, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back! In season 1, Peter’s life changed after he answered a phone call that drew him into a deadly conspiracy. In Season 2, the character joins the mysterious Night Agent program. From the trailer, it appears that there’s a possible mole within the team, which could lead to experimental weapons getting into the wrong hands. Just like in season 1, Sutherland finds it difficult to trust anyone under these dire circumstances. Other returning cast members include Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who plays cybersecurity expert/Sutherland’s love interest, and Maddie Redfield (Sarah Desjardins), who plays the daughter of the vice president.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Premiere date: Jan 29, 2025

Where to stream: Disney+

Synopsis: This animated series is a new take on the vintage cartoon from the 90s. The series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man, but apparently with a slightly different journey from what we’ve seen before. The style celebrates the character’s early comic book roots and is considered another nostalgic hallmark for Millennials (similar to last year’s X-Men ’97 release, which also premiered on Disney+).

The Recruit (Season 2)

Premiere date: Jan 30, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: CIA newbie Owen Hendricks (played by Noah Centineo, from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is on his next assignment and will likely find himself facing many dangerous surprises again. Expect returns from weapon-wielding Nichka (Maddie Hasson) and a few new faces — the trailer shows some sort of nightclub brawl with series newcomer Jang Kyun (played by BAFTA winner Teo Yoo).