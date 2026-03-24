Stock T.C is taking over the iconic Pusateri’s corner in Yorkville

Yorkville’s luxury-food scene is getting a new name. Stock T.C, the upscale Toronto food concept from Cumbrae’s founder Stephen Alexander and Terroni Group owner Cosimo Mammoliti, is expanding from its original Yonge and Eglinton home into Yorkville, where it’ll take over the former Pusateri’s corner at Bay and Yorkville.

Stock’s original 20,000-square-foot Montgomery Square location occupies a historic former postal station, bringing together several experiences under one roof, including a specialty grocer, coffee bar, fresh pasta lab, butcher counter, deli, a French-Italian-inspired bistro and event spaces. It launched in 2020 as a fully integrated food space in Midtown, focusing on quality ingredients and thoughtful cooking.

Now, the brand is heading into one of Toronto’s most polished neighbourhoods with something a little different. The Yorkville location will be smaller, at just under 11,000 square feet, but it’s meant to be a more intimate expression of the company’s original concept, designed to feel more personal across both the restaurant and grocer.

“With our first location, we had the freedom of scale and knew exactly what we wanted. This time, the space and the neighbourhood called for a different approach, one that’s more focused, more intentional, but still true to who we are,” Alexander said in a press statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yorkville Team (@theyorkvilleteam)

Still, the company says Yorkville’s “pace, personality and style” align with this next phase of the business, giving the team room to carry over the same philosophy that guided the original location: fresh, authentic ingredients and a balance of tradition and modernity.

So, what exactly can customers expect? On the grocery side, the location will include pastries, a quick-service kitchen, prepared foods, a carving station, a butcher counter and a curated selection of charcuterie and cheeses, along with a retail assortment spotlighting some of the brand’s signature products. Upstairs, Stock Grille will offer a focused bistro-style menu with house faves, select crudos, steaks, pasta and seasonal dishes, as well as a curated wine and cocktail program.

The new location will also include a second-floor private dining room for smaller gatherings and special occasions.

The opening is expected in spring 2027. But, as with any project of this scale, the timeline could still change (follow @stock.tc for updates)!