We finally know what’s taking over the former Pusateri’s spot in Yorkville

After months of speculation, we finally know what’s moving into the high-profile Yorkville corner once home to Pusateri’s: Stock T.C — the upscale grocer, butcher, bottle shop and bistro hybrid from the powerhouse teams behind Terroni and Cumbrae’s.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot space at 57 Yorkville Avenue, once dubbed a “food art gallery” by Pusateri’s leadership, will be transformed by a brand known for blending premium groceries with design-forward dining experiences. The news was first confirmed by Retail Insider, which reported that Minto has finalized a lease with Stock T.C, represented by JLL’s Brandon Gorman.

Pusateri’s, which opened its Yorkville outpost in 2003, closed at the end of March 2024 after more than two decades in business, citing shifting retail conditions and rising operational costs. The closure marked the start of a broader pullback, with the Bayview Village store shuttered and a planned Little Italy location cancelled soon after. The future of the prime Yorkville corner has been a hot topic ever since.

Founded in 2020, Stock T.C is a popular destination midtown location near Yonge and Eglinton. The concept merges a fine food grocer with a butcher, wine bar, restaurant and rooftop patio. The Yorkville version is expected to carry over many of those signature elements, from fresh pasta and house-made sauces to gelato, Roman-style pizza, rare wines and a full-service bistro.

Created by longtime collaborators Stephen Alexander (Cumbrae’s) and Cosimo Mammoliti (Terroni, Sud Forno), Stock T.C offers both everyday staples and elevated dining under one roof. In earlier interviews, the founders described it as a place where you could just as easily grab a mortadella-and-pistachio slice on your lunch break as enjoy steak frites and a Negroni on date night.

No official opening date has been announced yet, but construction is already underway.