Eat local: Our guide to the best made in Canada burger spots in Toronto

There’s no better time than now to enjoy Canadian cuisine, and speaking of that, the city is home to so many amazing local burger spots. We’ve compiled a list of the best joints across every corner of the city to help you navigate the delicious options.

So without further ado, here are our favourite burgers to try right now.

The Beaches

If you’re after the burger of your dreams, look no further than the Burger’s Priest. No fancy toppings or stupid gourmet pretensions, just great meat — juicy, greasy, delicious — cooked exactly the way you want it. Get a burger rare (oh joy!) with everything — ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, tomato, lettuce and mayo. And Burger’s Priest adds just enough to highlight the meat, which is a smallish but thick patty fried on a flat-top. Ordinary white buns and cheese slices. The meat is the star here. This is the burger that made America great, once upon a time. 1922 Queen St. E.

Danforth

Since 1987, this East Toronto bar and restaurant, steps from Broadview station, has served up whiskey, beer, wine and food to both locals and those in the neighbourhood for a show at the adjacent Danforth Music Hall. The menu focuses on naturally-raised organic meats and Ontario produce, and is more ambitious than your regular pub fare, with calf liver, lamb shank and a selection of curries alongside the pub standards like burgers and fish and chips. 143 Danforth Ave.

Financial District

Despite Richmond Station’s design as an homage to the humble train station stop, the food is anything but pedestrian: Their Pantry menu offers seasonal favourites: charcuterie plates with locally sourced meat and house-made preserves, pate en croûte, and lamb tartare. But it’s the daily chalkboard menu that people come back for, with a short list of specials that change between lunch and diner. Each item is served the day it comes in, and broken down in house: a parade of hyper-fresh, ingredients-focused specialties courtesy of expert staff.

King West

If you’re a fan of smash burgers (who isn’t?), Rosie’s serves some of the most delicious in town. Their single burger comes in at just under $9. They’re all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. After all, the classics were made classic for a reason, right? 486 Front St. W.

Liberty Village

Some call it the best they ever had and this no-frills spot in Liberty Village certainly delivers with its smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and desserts — bananas Foster pudding anyone? 116 Atlantic Ave.

Little India

Harry’s Charbroiled has survived many transitions over its 50 plus years. The long-running Parkdale diner was taken over by chef Grant van Gameren in 2016, shuttered completely in October 2019 and then reemerged in April 2020 as a food truck. Harry’s Charbroiled has since found homes at three locations including a fairly recent spot in Little Italy on Coxwell. The pared down but delicious menu focuses on smash burgers, which come with several different topping options, fries (including chorizo chilli) milkshakes and more! 255 Coxwell Ave.

Little Italy

Customers zip in and out of Rudy’s wide double doors as fast as they can pay and scarf down a burger. It’s fast food with no hyperbole or gimmicks, just a classic Rudy, with a patty smashed to melty perfection and dressed with their creamy Rudy sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato, all comfortably wedged in a super-soft white bun. 619 College St.

Midtown

This long-time, no frills burger shop located in the heart of uptown at Yonge and Eglinton has been serving up the best classic burgers, souvlaki and shakes in town for more than four decades. 233 Eglinton Ave. W.

Ossington

Manita is self-described as a neighbourhood café, grocer and bar with a cozy interior, small outdoor patio and delicious food and drinks. Come for brunch, lunch or dinner and order the upscalbut be prepared to wait, the spot doesn’t take reservations and due to limited space, often has a bit of a wait time. The star of the show is fresh, seasonal ingredients with hearty, comfort-food dishes like Tomato & Fava Bean Tagliatelle and the tried-and-true burger. 210 Ossington Ave.

Queen West

Made with 100 per cent AAA beef sourced from Ontario, Matty Matheson’s burger shop offers single, double, and even triple cheeseburgers topped with sharp American cheese, then served on a sesame seed milk bun. Plant-based Impossible burgers are also available for those who prefer meat alternatives. All burgers are topped with the delicious signature Matty’s Patty’s sauce, made from mustard, mayo, ketchup, and diced onions and pickles. 923 Queen St. W.