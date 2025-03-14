Support local with our favourite Canadian-owned getaways around Ontario

There are so many ways to support local — including when we travel. With the Trump tariffs currently in place, many Canadians are choosing to travel less across the border and are looking closer to home instead. We’ve rounded up our favourite local, Canadian-owned getaways around Ontario, from a grotto-side glamping experience to a cabin among the wolves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

The Dover George, Port Dover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Located just steps from Port Dover Beach and Main Street, The Dover George is a luxury boutique hotel that offers unique, curated, and design-driven accommodations. Guests can enjoy the charm of this lakeside destination, with easy access to local shops, restaurants, and the scenic shoreline of Lake Erie.

Grotto Getaway, Tobermory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

For those seeking a touch of luxury in the great outdoors, Grotto Getaway offers diverse glamping options for local explorers, from an Airstream camper to a converted school bus. Situated near Tobermory, guests have easy access to incredible swimming spots and hiking trails, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Black Oak Lodge by Enhabit, Frontenac County

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Black Oak Lodge is a stunning retreat that harmoniously blends comfort with design. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, offering mesmerizing views of the cliff and lake below. Enjoy evenings under the stars by the fire, invigorating ice plunges, and relaxing sauna sessions. Nestled in Frontenac County, the cabin provides privacy without compromising on luxury.

The Hazelton Hotel, Yorkville

Located in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood, The Hazelton Hotel is renowned for its luxurious offerings. Guests can indulge in the world-class spa, enjoy private cinema screenings, and dine at ONE Restaurant located at the base of the hotel. Notably, The Hazelton is Canada’s first and only Forbes five-star independent luxury boutique hotel in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Perched atop the Elora Gorge, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa offers guests a unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury. The property features elegantly appointed rooms, a world-class spa with breathtaking views, and a restaurant that showcases locally sourced cuisine. Guests can also explore the picturesque village of Elora, known for its artistic community and scenic landscapes.

Drake Devonshire, Prince Edward County

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Situated in the heart of Prince Edward County, Drake Devonshire is a 13-room boutique hotel that combines lakeside charm with contemporary design. Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant and bar, which highlight local produce and wines. The hotel also features beautiful event spaces, making it a popular choice for special occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Overlooking Lake Ontario, The Pearle Hotel & Spa offers a luxurious retreat with modern amenities. Guests can relax in the full-service spa, dine at the on-site restaurant that emphasizes farm-to-table cuisine, and enjoy the scenic waterfront views. While there, explore the Brant Street Pier just steps away for views of the lake and enjoy the Village Square — filled with quaint shops with a European flair. Keep an eye out for cherry blossoms in Spencer Smith Park in the spring!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Set on 175 acres of pristine land, Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa offers a tranquil escape in Northern Ontario. The resort features comfortable accommodations, a full-service spa, and unique wildlife tours where guests can observe moose, bison, and deer in their natural habitats. The Wolf Cabins allow guests to stay on the edge of their wolf habitat and witness the packs interacting in a natural setting — get comfortable under the stars and get ready to see these wild animals pass by all night long from the safety of your cabin!

The Drake, West Queen West

Since 2004, The Drake has been a cultural hotspot in Toronto’s vibrant West Queen West neighbourhood. With 51 trendy rooms, plenty of in-house art to enjoy and the option to dance the night away at the iconic Drake Underground, the hotel offers a perfect combination of arts and culture. Guests can savor culinary delights at the on-site restaurant, which hosts events like “Dinner with a Side of Sounds.” Taking pride in supporting local, The Drake stocks all in-room amenities and mini-bar offerings with Canadian products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Nestled in the heart of Muskoka, The Water’s Edge is a treehouse-inspired cottage that offers a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern amenities. Guests can unwind in the jacuzzi on the back deck while taking in breathtaking lake views. With direct lake access, a variety of water sports are available at this local gem, making it an ideal spring or summer getaway.