10 best Ontario destinations for viewing winter wildlife up close

Ontario is filled with nature parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserves that are home to exotic wildlife species — some spaces are dedicated to rehabilitating these animals and others are their natural habitats. Winter is a perfect time to spot (and, at times, engage) with wildlife as fewer people are roaming about and you’ll likely spot animals that you might never see during the warmer months! Here are some of the best places for wildlife viewing in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

This expansive resort offers a wildlife tour where you can see native animals like moose, bison, wolves and fallow deer throughout the park’s natural setting. The tours take place on a large, tractor-drawn wagon that moves through the enclosure, so you’ll get up close and personal with the animals (you might even get the chance to hand-feed a few). If you’re hoping to see majestic wolves up close, the resort also offers a Sleeping with the Wolves experience under the stars. You’ll spend the night in the landscapes of the resort within the realm of the wolves, surrounded by the mesmerizing sounds of the forest! Tours take place every day at 3 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. 1000 Norman St., Timmins, Ont.

Visit this remote area if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of an extremely rare phenomenon — a moose with a white coat! Ivanhoe is part of the boreal forest, just north of Sudbury and west of Timmins. With its diverse ecosystems, you’ll have a good chance of spotting moose in their natural habitat, especially during the quieter winter season. The rare white moose (“spirit” moose) has been spotted while driving toward the park, along Highway 101! This is a perfect spot for wildlife lovers to visit this winter, just keep in mind that the main camping facilities are closed outside of the summer months. 170 Ivanhoe Lake Rd., Foleyet, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto)

Nestled in Cochrane, this polar bear habitat is the world’s only non-profit organization that provides sanctuary to polar bears in need of human care. The bears are free to live their lives as they please across 24 acres of subarctic terrain and boreal landscape. The centre is open every day of the year (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) and visitors can explore the expansive grounds, learn about polar bears through the interactive displays, and attend educational talks. It’s best to observe the bears during winter months as they tend to be more active and interact with each other more. 1 Drury Park Rd., Cochrane, Ont.

This park is located at the southernmost point of mainland Canada on Lake Erie and is one of the best inland locations to observe bird migration during the spring and fall months. But it’s not something to sleep on during the colder season — common winter visitors include duck species like Common goldeneyes and mergansers (they’ll stay as long as Lake Erie remains unfrozen), Northern cardinals, Black-capped chickadees, American tree sparrows, and even woodpeckers. Owl lovers can check out February’s “Owl Prowl” event, where groups will be taken to different locations in the park to spot and listen for owls. 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, Ont.

Chapleau is home to the largest Crown Game preserve in the world. With over two million acres of land, the preserve is home to many different kinds of fauna and flora, meaning you’ll likely spot everything from bald eagles to loons, beavers, black bears, moose, ducks, red foxes, owls, large sand hill cranes, wolves and more! Sudbury, Ont.

Learn about and observe winter-active animals like Trumpeter Swans and various species of birds, like Blue Jays, at this wildlife centre! The site has 25 km of trails sprawled across 3,000 acres of wetlands and woodlands in the heart of Georgian Bay. This winter, access remote areas of the National Wildlife Area by snowshoe as you listen to bird calls, search for animal tracks, and perhaps encounter wildlife as part of this 3-hour Snowshoe Ecotour. 16160 Highway 12 East, Midland, ON.

This is Ontario’s oldest park, and it’s known for a host of wildlife events in the winter. Explore the 11-kilometre Mizzy Lake Trail, the Spruce Bog Boardwalk Trail, the Mew Lake Campgrounds and Opeongo Road for birdwatching (look out for the Canada jay, Spruce grouse, and Boreal chickadee) and for the chance to spot deer, moose and foxes. Ontario 60, Ont.

The Loring Restoule Region is probably one of the best-kept secrets in northern Ontario! Its Deer Yard trail system, located just east of Port Loring, north of Muskoka, features 3.6 km of trails on Crown Land that wind around stunning wetlands. More than 10,000 deer have congregated in this area, boasting one of the largest herds in the province. The trails aren’t maintained in the winter, but it’s a good spot to snowshoe and take pics of deer frolicking about in their natural habitat. 796 Little River Rd., Parry Sound District, Ont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aspen Valley (@aspenvalleywildlifesanctuary)

Aspen Valley is devoted to rehabilitating animals and helping animals in need. The sanctuary is open to the public by appointment only. Visitors will have a chance to meet with the sanctuary’s permanent residents (although animals in rehabilitation are not a part of these tours), hear their stories and learn how we can live in harmony with wildlife. You’ll meet with moose, coyotes, bears, wolf packs, and more on these guided tours! It’s still the animals’ decision whether they wish to be seen, but they’re typically more active earlier in the day. 1116 Crawford St., Rosseau, Ont.

During the winter months, this park’s varied landscapes are home to various species like wolves, moose and deer that you’ll find along snow-covered hills. Popular trails that are great for exploring wildlife include the Chikanishing Trail, the 14.3-kilometre Collins Inlet Trail and the Freeland Trail, which takes you through open hardwood and coniferous forests. Killarney is also a haven for owls during the winter, like the Great-Horned and Barred owls (although they tend to be a bit more elusive and are often more easily heard than seen). 960 ON-637, Killarney, Ont.