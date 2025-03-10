5 day trip getaways near Toronto that feel worlds away

With all the talk about tariffs and turning Canada into America’s 51st state, many Canadians are seeking out more local vacation destinations. Thankfully, several quaint little towns near Toronto offer a charming, almost European feel — perfect for day trip getaways or overnight experiences (and you don’t have to worry about the exchange rate!)

About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto in the Niagara Peninsula sits a narrow plateau sloping from the cliff of the Niagara Escarpment toward Regional Road 81. Beamsville Bench is filled with most charming vineyards, wooded ravines and numerous streams that weave through the landscape — it’ll feel like you’re strolling through a vine-covered countryside in Tuscany! Head over in the morning and take an in-depth tour at Thirty Bench before sampling a cheese plate overlooking the Toronto skyline at Fielding Estate.

This charming town is only about 50 km (or an hour’s drive) from the busy streets of downtown Toronto, and it’s home to Ontario’s first and only urban provincial park! Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park consists of six unconnected properties within the Uxbridge area. The site is filled with gorgeous trails and natural areas to explore, providing the perfect excuse to take the day off from work or school and go on a self-guided hike, explore the trails via biking, or go bird-watching. The town itself exudes rural charm and a tranquil lifestyle that might remind you of a quaint little English village. History lovers will adore the town’s Historical Walking Tour, which will take you through over 37 stops, from churches to heritage homes to cultural institutions. Before you leave, sample the small-batch traditional cider from Banjo Cider, black currant, cherry or apple varieties at Slabtown Cider, and handcrafted beers at The Second Wedge Brewing Co. Bonus: Uxbridge has the most gorgeous sunsets!

Elora, ON, considered “Ontario’s prettiest town,” is a beautiful riverside village nestled in Wellington County. It’s only about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, and boasts a picturesque landscape known for its old-world European feel. Visit the town’s Lost + Found Café before having an intimate dinner at one of Elora’s top restaurants, like The Friendly Society and Sheppard’s Pub. End your day by strolling along the riverbanks while admiring the beauty of the town’s 19th-century limestone architecture.

Nature lovers will absolutely love this gorgeous Ontario park, located in Caledon (about an hour from Toronto). As the weather begins to warm up, you and your partner can drive over and have a romantic picnic by the scenic Credit River. Then check out the hiking trails amidst the venerable Bruce Trail and the Trans Canada Trail. For a bit of a challenge, trek the 6.6-km trail to Cataract Falls (just head to the trails early before the crowds show up!) (17760 McLaren Rd, Caledon, ON).

This gorgeous town just east of Port Hope is about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, nestled on the northern shore of Lake Ontario. With unique architectural landmarks, shopping opportunities, galleries, rustic pubs and restaurants, and even a marina — it’s no wonder Cobourg was named one of the top three best Canadian small cities to live in! As we previously reported, Cobourg’s small-town vibe, picturesque setting and historical buildings make it a popular filming spot for Hallmark movies and productions that require a charming aesthetic (like Anne with an E, Alias Grace, Murdoch Mysteries, and even Ginny & Georgia) — so you can go star-gazing!