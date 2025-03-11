From deals to local ingredients: 5 Toronto restaurants take a stand on U.S. tariffs

As tariffs continue to make their mark on the restaurant industry, Toronto eateries are stepping up in creative ways to support local and stick it to the U.S. From budget-friendly dining deals to full-on ingredient overhauls, these spots are proving that taking a stand can be tasty.
Patois
Starting March 11, chef Craig Wong and Patois are firing back at tariffs with “Shebang for Your Buck,” a no-frills dining deal that’s here to help you eat well without breaking the bank. Every Tuesday to Thursday, the restaurant will serve up limited-edition trays featuring off-menu Canadian dishes for just $25. The menu switches it up often, so expect something fresh and fun each time. Plus, Patois is doubling down on local support by giving small Canadian businesses a platform at JunePlum, with pop-ups that showcase the best of Toronto’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Il Fornello
Il Fornello Danforth is serving up some savings with a 25 per cent discount on dine-in food bills, Mondays through Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m., running through April. And to keep the good vibes rolling, the restaurant’s offering Canadian-inspired cocktails for just $10. Plus, if you’re not feeling the dine-in vibe, they’re giving 15 per cent off pick-up orders through Ambassador.
FK
FK restaurant on St. Clair Avenue West is putting its money where its mouth is by pulling all American wines from its award-winning list. In response to the U.S. tariffs, the husband-and-wife duo behind the 14-year-old restaurant are doubling down on Canadian wines. The decision isn’t without a financial hit — those 400 bottles of American vino aren’t cheap to let go. But as they put it on Instagram, “Sometimes taking a stand means sacrifice. We’re doing what we can to show we don’t support. It’s a price we’re willing to pay.”
Grams Pizza
In the face of rising tariffs, Gram’s Pizza, in the Junction Triangle near Dupont and Dundas, is making a stand with local ingredients only. The pizzeria swapped out American flour, pepperoni and pop for Canadian-made alternatives — because nothing says “supporting local” like ditching U.S. products. “It’s all Ontario ingredients,” they proudly proclaim, with just a few exceptions like olive oil, garlic, and oregano. And while the transition is a work in progress, customers are applauding the move. As one Instagram user put it: “You should rename the ‘Hot Hawaiian’ to ‘Hot South Pacific.’” A little local love goes a long way.
Demetres
Until March 31, Demetres is fighting back against tariffs with a sweet deal: 25 per cent off their Canadian-made Tiramisu. Just say “Tariffmisu” when you order and get a taste of their homemade dessert, made right in their Woodbridge bakery.