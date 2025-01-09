Winter blues buster: Toronto’s 5 best and most breathtaking saltwater spas and caves

Now that we’ve crossed the threshold into 2025, many people are embracing resolutions to improve their health, manage stress, and enhance their overall well-being. One of the best ways to experience this is by visiting a saltwater spa or salt cave — they offer the most relaxing and holistic salt-based treatments and therapeutic services that will help soothe your body, mind, and spirit. The best part is that you don’t have to head too far out of the city to fulfill this New Year’s resolution! Here are a few of our favourite saltwater experiences right here in the Toronto area.

This is one of the best places in the GTA to experience whole-body detoxification. The spa uses pink Himalayan salt throughout its treatments to treat respiratory ailments, arthritis symptoms, and skin conditions. Their healing salt caves were designed to mimic the atmosphere of Polish underground salt mines, which can improve lung functioning and strengthen the immune system. Deals: Salt cave halotherapy for adults (45-minute sessions) — 1 session/$45, 5 Pack/$199, 10 Pack/$350. Spa Day package (3.5 hours) — 1 person/$225 or 2 people/$439. Rejuvenation Pod, 20-minute session (1 person $49, 2 people $89). The spa is open from Thursdays to Mondays. 1200 Hwy. 7, Unit 3, Vaughan.

Indulge in a therapeutic water circuit at this women-only spa, which boasts a warm Dead Sea salt pool and a hot Epsom salt pool! The Dead Sea salt pool is heated at 36.6º Celsius and has 24 water jets to help ease muscle aches, improve joint mobility, and release stress. The Dead Sea salts are also said to relieve skin and rheumatic discomfort, eliminate toxins, and replenish your body with essential minerals. Deals: Wednesdays through Sundays: $85; Tuesdays: $75; Waters Card special (7 visits for the price of 6): $510. 497 King St. E., Toronto.

Book a ‘float session’ and float effortlessly in a pod filled with warm water and Epsom salt, you’ll slip into a state of deep relaxation. Destress and rejuvenate your body in a personal tub filled with sea salt concentrations similar to the Dead Sea. Deals: Weekday Solo Escape package ($85/month). This includes 1 float per month, 15% off regular-priced weekday services (massage and facials), 10% off regular-priced retail merchandise, bring a friend (they ‘float’ for $85). Weekday Double-Bliss package ($140/month). This includes 2 floats per month, 20% off regular-priced weekday services (massage and facials), 15% off regular-priced retail merchandise, and friends float for $75. 25 Mill St., Toronto.

Another sanctuary for women — the spa’s chlorine-free pool, jacuzzi, and infrared sauna will help you naturally detoxify your body, making it the perfect spot to kick off your wellness journey this new year. Opt for a 60-minute Tata Harper Body Scrub ($190), and your skin will be thoroughly resurfaced with five biodegradable exfoliating particles, leaving you with a soft, smooth, and glowing surface. End your workday with a 75-minute detox wrap ($195) that includes a body polish, sea mud, and a lymphatic drainage massage. New Year’s deals: Refresh & Renewal Package for $330 (Save $50), 3 Hours, includes a 60-minute bespoke facial and sugar reef body polish with a soothing body butter application. Hydration & Relaxation Package for $395 (Save $40), 3 Hours, includes a 60-minute warm stone massage and a 75-minute hydrating facial. 111e Queen St E, Toronto.

This upscale spa is sprawled along the fourth and fifth floors of the Windsor Arms Hotel and boasts a salt cave therapy that mimics the microclimate of a Himalayan salt cave! Deals: Opt for the ‘New Year New You’ package and receive an aromatherapy salt glow body scrub and oxygen facial ($250). Choose the ‘Friends at the Spa’ package and bring along a friend (2 pedicures, 2 manicures, and 2 halotherapy salt cave experiences for $280). 18 St Thomas St, Toronto.