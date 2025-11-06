These are the 15 Toronto restaurants that impressed Yelp reviewers the most this year

If you’re craving pho or dreaming of cheesy, foldable pizza, Yelp-reviewed local legends have you covered — and then some. Yelp’s community of Elite reviewers has ranked Canada’s top spots to eat in 2025, compiling the Top 100 restaurants based on the volume and ratings of reviews from Elite Squad members between August 2024 and August 2025. (If you’re curious about who the Elites are, Yelp explains the program here).

Nationally, West Coast heavyweights like Lunch Lady in Vancouver (No. 1) and time-honoured restaurants like Schwartz’s in Montreal (No. 5) are super popular (proof that this list isn’t limited by price point!)

Fifteen Toronto restaurants made the list (including one in the Top 3), showing some serious range: everything from Michelin-starred Mexican food to wallet-friendly dumplings! Here’s a list of every Toronto spot that landed on Yelp Elites’ Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada, 2025.

Pizzeria Badiali (No. 3)

This slice shop is like a love letter to classic New York pizza pies! The flavours are both simple and complex, from Margherita and pepperoni to burrata marinara, as well as a selection of rotating walk-in specials like capicollo and pineapple and cacio e pepe. Expect long lines, big flavours and foldable slices. Bonus: they recently partnered with Miss Vickie’s for an epic chip collab. 181 Dovercourt Rd.

PAI Northern Thai Kitchen (No. 10)

This Thai blockbuster restaurant is known for its Northern Thai staples and spicy curries. Try the khao soi yellow curry and the pad gra prow ground meat plate, along with delicious dishes like papaya salad, gaeng kiaw wan and the green curry with kaffir lime, basil and coconut milk (served inside a coconut). Or head over with a group of friends and try the shareable platter filled with Northern Thai appetizers, like Grabong ‘Squash Fritters’, Moo Ping ‘Pork Skewers’, Laab Salad and Sai Ua ‘Northern Thai Sausage’. Various locations.

J San Sushi & Market (No. 15)

This uptown restaurant mixes delicious take-out trays with counter-service charm. The menu features seasonal specials directly flown from Japan, as well as fresh sushi and sashimi. For cooked items, try the customized rice and noodle bowls, fusion appetizers and udon soup. 186 Jarvis St | 3365 Steeles Ave E, B01.

Di An (No. 16)

This is your go-to spot for authentic Vietnamese food with a twist! Try hits like the bone marrow Pho, made with rare ribeye slices, beef balls, brisket and tripe, or the crispy soft-shell crab with rice noodles. 2361 Brimley Road, Unit 5.

Sugo (No. 17)

Head to Bloordale Village for authentic Italian-American comfort dishes, including parms, pastas and sandwiches. Try Sugo’s house-made potato gnocchi with whipped ricotta and basil, as well as the breaded eggplant parmigiana cutlet with mozzarella and basil. 1281 Bloor St W.

Quetzal (No. 45)

Quetzal is like a wood-fire tribute to upscale Mexican cuisine (it’s also a Michelin-starred restaurant). The restaurant focuses on house-made salsas, which showcase a variety of chillies. Larger plates include the pork secreto al pastor, served alongside charred pineapple and caramelized onion salsa. Try tasty desserts like the vegan and gluten-free coconut nicuatole, which is a variation of the traditional corn-based dessert from Oaxaca. 419 College St.

Cheffry’s Artisanal Bistro (No. 47)

This intimate bistro offers vegan selections and meat-centric options on a menu that’s far from bland or traditional! Try the masti (a Mumbai street food dish bursting with mango, rice puffs and potatoes) or the maple roasted root vegetable soup. There are also carnivore crowd-pleasers like the Canadian poutine with bison gravy, as well as chipotle duck tacos. 388 Richmond St W.

Lala Spicy Lab (No. 54)

Dine on dishes inspired by Chinese Szechuan spicy Maocai (single-serve hot pot). Customer favs include spicy beef brisket maocai, beef omasum maocai, chicken gizzard, crispy chicken gristle and wonton in chilli oil soup! Finish your meal with oolong/matcha soft serve.181 College St | 3700 Midland Ave, Unit 121.

Souper Hot Pot (No. 55)

Build your own malatang bowl at this cozy DIY hot pot spot just off Yonge and College. Select your broth and pile on meats, veggies, and noodles, then tweak the heat until it’s just right. 476 Yonge St.

Maha’s (No. 58)

This is a homey spot with Egyptian brunch fare. Think cumin-warm spices, balady bread, and crowd-faves like Egyptian falafel wraps with soft-boiled eggs. The award-winning lentil soup comes with charred mini pita, seasoned garlic tomatoes and sweet Vidalia onions in white vinegar. 226 Greenwood Ave.

555 Boat Noodles (No. 72)

555 serves up super-tasty and authentic Thai noodles with deeply spiced broths. Try the boat noodles, pork noodles or Tom Yum seafood noodles with your choice of meat and noodles (wonton, rice or vermicelli). 2 Grosvenor St | 5308 Yonge St, North York.

Khao San Road (No. 76)

This downtown Thai mainstay offers big flavours and shareable plates, so you can customize the heat and dig in! Try their selection of curries, complemented with Thai basil, fresh matruk lime leaf and coconut milk, as well as signature dishes like pad gra prao (with your choice of meat or tofu) and green curry fried rice. 11 Charlotte St.

Ramen x Remix (No. 87)

This bar-meets-ramen mash-up serves up artisan ramen made with the finest ingredients! The signature Yuzu Scallop Shio Consommé is a hit: slow-cooked clear chicken broth with pork and chicken chashu, clam, yuzu, lemon, torched sashimi-grade scallop, pork-shrimp wonton, menma and onions. 424 Queen St W,

Juicy Dumpling (No. 95)

Head to this classic Chinatown restaurant for tasty, budget-friendly soup dumplings! Try the steamed mini soup dumplings, fried juicy buns, deep-fried fish fillet, and crispy, pan-fried green onion pancakes. 280 Spadina Ave.

Nom Nom Nom Poutine (No. 99)

This Dundas West joint brings a little bit of Montreal cuisine to Toronto: crispy fries, rich gravy and fresh curds! Opt for a classic poutine (with double or triple cheese) or load up with smoked meat and bacon. 707 Dundas St W.