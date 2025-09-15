Toronto’s favourite pizza spot Badiali partners with Miss Vickie’s for epic chip collab

Toronto snack watchers are keeping an eye out for what might be the city’s most epic chip collab yet. According to social posts, Pizzeria Badiali (181 Dovercourt) and Miss Vickie’s chips have teamed up for the Miss Vickie’s “Vodka Sauce Pizza” flavour!

Official announcements and a national rollout haven’t been confirmed, but an Instagram reel shows a “Vodka Sauce Pizza” bag stamped with “Badiali,” hinting at a tie-in to the pizzeria’s cult-fav Vodka Pie. Badiali’s signature pizza features spicy vodka rosé sauce, fior di latte, pecorino, Grana Padano and Sicilian oregano, so we have a good idea about what flavours to expect when the chip finally lands on shelves this fall!

“collab of the year!? @pizzeriabadiali and @missvickiesca wow, these chips are hands down the best thing toronto ever came out with…” @torontofood.guide wrote on Instagram last Friday.

Reddit posts have also revealed two other chef-collab flavours tied to restaurants in Montreal and Vancouver. Miss Vickie’s Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia flavour (a collab with Nora Gray in Montreal) has already been spotted on shelves at Costco Canada. Snack influencer @snackjesus posted a taste-test of the limited-edition bag last Thursday to Instagram, and the flavours perfectly align with Nora Gray’s homemade focaccia with pepperoncini and olive oil!

“The ultimate link up @noragrayresto steps into the house of @missvickiesca” @snackjesus wrote in his post. “The fine dining world meets the comfort of your couch. This is a dream come true.”

Keep an eye out for Miss Vickie’s Cacio e Pepe flavour (a collab with Ask for Luigi in Vancouver). The Michelin-recommended restaurant is known for its spaghetti cacio e pepe, which is a classic Roman pasta with Pecorino Romano and black pepper, so the chip will likely have a similar flavour.

According to a recent Reddit thread, the new flavours should roll out at Costco stores across Ontario in October! Looking at the comments, chip fans are already hyped:

“Man I’d move mountains for these”

“Man, anything for a new miss vickes flavour. I’m craving”

“Badiali pizza is so good too”