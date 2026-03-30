The best spots for Easter brunch in Toronto from skyline views to massive seafood towers

Easter already? Yup! The holiday falls earlier than usual this year, on Sunday, April 5, 2026, and Toronto has no shortage of spots where you can dress up and linger over a delicious brunch. From a castle buffet at Casa Loma to lobster Benedict, seafood bars and chocolate-heavy finales, the city’s Easter lineup is super festive and very reservation-worthy.

Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a little la dolce vita at this Michelin-starred spot. The limited-time Sunday brunch begins April 5, with seatings starting at 11 a.m. At $100/person, diners can enjoy the Feature Tasting Menu while taking in the city’s gorgeous skyline and water views. Although we don’t have exact Easter menu details, guests will likely be treated to thoughtfully composed dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and the signature refinement the restaurant is known for. This is a more intimate experience that’s perfect for anyone looking to mark the occasion with understated luxury! Reservations are through OpenTable. 1 Harbour Square, 38th floor.

Casa Loma

What better way to celebrate Easter pageantry energy than at an actual castle? Casa Loma’s April 5 Easter brunch is a prepaid $90/person buffet served inside the castle, so guests can explore the historic property before or after their 90-minute brunch seating!

Indulge in breakfast-station staples like chocolate and butter croissants, cinnamon rolls, blueberry pancakes and cinnamon-mascarpone French toast, or check out the omelet station for something more classic. There’s a seafood bar featuring smoked trout, Argentinian shrimp, bacon-wrapped scallops and seared salmon, as well as pasta options like butternut squash ravioli and veal ravioli, and hot-station mains like roasted honey ham, Ontario rainbow trout and carved prime rib! Bonus: if you have kids, there’s a $65 Child Brunch add-on available. Reservations are through OpenTable. 1 Austin Terrace.

Living Room, W Toronto

Celebrate Easter in true W style at the W Toronto Hotel! On April 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the hotel’s lobby lounge, the Living Room, will transform into the season’s destination for a festive spring brunch. Expect interactive stations, an Ontario cheese board with grapes, dried fruit and nuts, a breadbasket with whipped butter and seasonal jam, wellness shots, fruit platters, pastries and petits gâteaux. For mains, standouts include the chicken and waffles with truffle maple syrup and steak and eggs finished with chimichurri, while a smoked salmon croissant and wellness breakfast bowl round out the lineup. Pricing: $75/person | $30/child (12 and under). Reservations are via OpenTable. 90 Bloor St E.

REIGN Restaurant & Bar, Fairmont Royal York

Put on your Sunday best and head to REIGN inside the Fairmont Royal York! The hotel’s Easter lobby installation is a sculptural, oversized egg, adorned with delicate seasonal details and crowned by a canopy of blooming pink branches, bringing some fun springtime renewal energy to the Fairmont (look out for it from March 26 to April 27).

Now for the food: On April 4 and 5, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., guests can gather over a Lobster & Polenta Benedict, a Croque Madame French Toast layered with black truffle mornay and crackling crunch, and a Tiramisu Pancake Stack with mini chocolate eggs, alongside tasty brunch classics. There’s also a lemon-asparagus salad if you want something lighter, as well as a braised lamb shank with spring vegetables for a heartier dish. For a sweet finale, Executive Pastry Chef Kapila has handcrafted a chocolate egg inspired by the iconic lobby installation. Bonus: the $75 tableside add-on reveal could come with a golden ticket for a Fairmont Gold weekend stay! For prices and reservations, visit OpenTable. 100 Front St W.

TOCA at The Ritz-Carlton

TOCA is bringing back its popular Easter brunch buffet on April 5 with two seatings (12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.), featuring a massive seafood bar and Easter-inspired desserts, complemented by a carving station with slow-roasted meats and live-action pasta stations! It’s the perfect spot if you’re looking for a luxe meal rather than simple eggs and toast. Prices: $185/adult, $85/child (12 and under). 181 Wellington St W.

LOUIX LOUIS at The St. Regis Toronto

LOUIX LOUIS has one of the most balanced Easter brunches on this list! The Easter Royal Brunch Buffet takes place on April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ($125/adult | $55/child), so guests can expect part-buffet, part-plated signature dishes, with select à la carte faves all served in a sky-high dining room. Load up on house-made viennoiseries, fresh seafood, carved ham and lamb, seasonal salads and artisanal cheeses, then order something distinctly brunchy, like the Lobster Omelet with tarragon béarnaise or the Chicken & Waffle with maple butter and truffle honey. Dessert is also festive, with a chocolate Easter display, a chocolate fountain and made-to-order crêpes. 325 Bay St.

Auberge du Pommier

Auberge du Pommier’s Easter meal service runs April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a five-course prix fixe for $130! It’s set in a North York French dining room, making it a perfect choice if you’re looking for a quieter, more refined alternative to the city’s grand buffets. Start your Easter brunch with the crêpe mille-feuille layered with peas, mint, tarragon, morels and Comté, then move on to duck sausage and an Œufs Vol-au-Vent with poached egg, puff pastry, Béarnaise and jambon de Paris. For the main, choose between aged lamb with Koshihikari rice and barley miso jus, or red sea bream with radish, seaweed, caviar and beurre blanc, before finishing with a chocolate-raspberry gâteau de Pâques and petit fours. 4150 Yonge St.