This pretty Ontario village just two hours from Toronto is called the ‘Jewel of the Kawarthas’

Just two hours from Toronto sits a tiny lakeside village along the Trent-Severn Waterway. It’s filled with so much charm that it makes for the perfect overnight escape or weekend getaway!

Fenelon Falls is known as the “Jewel of the Kawarthas” for a reason: it has a historic lock station where you can watch boats pass through the crystal-clear water, a wide, cascading waterfall along the river and a walkable downtown core filled with pretty little indie shops and patios.

When you arrive, the first stop should be Lock 34 along the waterway (this is where you’ll get some of the best Instagram-worthy views). The lock station sits on an island only steps from downtown and is a perfect spot to soak in the sun with a Kawartha Dairy ice cream in hand while watching the boats pass through. Then wander over to see the falls on the lower side of the station, located on the Fenelon River between Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake. There’s even a bridge and dam above the falls, giving you an excellent view of the cascading waters and making it the most scenic, peaceful way to start your trip.

Next up, wander along the Victoria Rail Trail. This 85-kilometre multi-use route runs through town, linking communities across the Kawartha Lakes, so cyclists and walkers have a built-in scenic outing. If you want to get on the water, local paddling routes flow through the Fenelon River and into Sturgeon Lake, making it especially perfect for families!

For a more relaxing afternoon, when the weather gets warmer Garnet Graham Beach is a great pick, with stunning white sand, a playground, a splash pad, a beach volleyball court and a picnic shelter (bonus: the beach is within walking distance of Lock 34 and downtown shops).

If you’re looking for more artsy activities, Maryboro Lodge Museum (originally the 1837 estate of James Wallis) now operates as a community museum with rotating exhibits and local-history displays. Admission is by donation, which makes it the perfect heritage-focused add-on to your trip. Fenelon Station Gallery is another worthwhile stop. It’s housed in a historic train station and showcases work from local artists. And if your timing lines up with a performance night, The Grove Theatre stages concerts and community events in an outdoor amphitheatre.

Even though Fenelon Falls is a small-town Ontario destination, it’s still a foodie’s paradise. White Cottage Cafe is a cute downtown coffee stop known for its handmade syrups and buttery bagels, while The Little Pie Shack offers the freshest pastries and desserts.

For a scenic meal and patio pint, Murphy’s Lockside serves casual Irish-pub food at Lock 34 (keep an eye out for weekly specials like the citrus-crusted salmon with mixed green salad), while Fenelon Falls Brewing Co. is nestled inside a 200-year-old building on the Trent, serving everything from loaded burgers to locally-brewed craft beers. The Locker at the Falls is one of the best picks when you want a meal with a view, since its patio directly overlooks the falls (it closes at 10 p.m., making it a beautiful way to end the night).

If you visit between the May long weekend and Thanksgiving, the Fenelon Falls Farmers’ Market is another perfect excuse to head to this charming community! It runs Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with locals selling produce, baked goods, meats, honey, maple syrup, artisan goods and more.

After visiting Fenelon Falls, check out this low-key Lake Erie beach town: it’s packed with hidden gems and small-town charm.