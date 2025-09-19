Toronto’s reigning Michelin champ was just knocked from top spot

Toronto’s dining scene saw a huge shake-up at Thursday night’s Michelin Guide ceremony at the Liberty Grand. The headline of the evening: Restaurant Pearl Morissette (3953 Jordan Rd., Lincoln) was promoted to two stars, now making it the Toronto region’s only double -starred destination!

This 42-acre culinary oasis, which also recently topped Canada’s Best Restaurants of 2025, is just an hour’s drive southwest of Toronto in the picturesque Niagara region. Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson specialize in overwintering and cellaring techniques, making the most of locally and nationally sourced ingredients, from rice grown in Canada’s only rice paddies in Abbotsford, B.C., to seafood from both coasts.

But here’s the twist: while Restaurant Pearl Morissette now holds the region’s only two Michelin Stars, Sushi Masaki Saito (88 Avenue Rd., Toronto) — long regarded as one of the city’s most exclusive dining experiences — was quietly downgraded from Two Stars to One. The reasons behind the decision remain unclear. Coincidentally, Saito is also the subject of Still Single a recent TIFF standout that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous chef. There’s still buzz around his next chapter, with talk of Saito potentially opening a new high-end restaurant next summer.

Meanwhile, aKin (51 Colborne St, Toronto) joined the Michelin family with its first One Star. Chef Eric Chong, who capped the night by taking home the Michelins Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award, serves modern Asian cuisine reimagined through innovative tasting dishes, like cheung fun, char siu bao with Iberico secreto and grilled langoustine with silver needle noodles.

The 2025 One Star list also features returning favs, like Aburi Hana, Alo, DaNico, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto, Edulis, Enigma Yorkville, Hexagon (Oakville), Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, Kappo Sato, Osteria Giulia, Quetzal, Restaurant 20 Victoria, Shoushin and The Pine.

Sustainability had a spotlight moment at the ceremony, too. Sundays (58 Brock St W, Uxbridge) earned a Green Star for its farm-to-table sourcing, seasonal menus, locally focused wine list, and commitment to training the next generation of farm workers! Sundays joined Restaurant Pearl Morissette and White Lily Diner (678 Queen St E, Toronto) as the region’s Green Star holders.

Inspectors added six new Bib Gourmands to the Guide, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: 7 Enoteca, Barrel Heart Brewing, Mhel, Ricky + Olivia, Sundays and The Cottage Cheese.

The Toronto region now has one Two Star restaurant, 16 One Star restaurants, three Green Stars, 26 Bib Gourmands, and 63 Recommended restaurants, totalling 106 restaurants and 31 cuisine types!

The full list of Michelin Star and Green Star restaurants, along with inspectors’ comments, is available on the Michelin Guide website and mobile app.