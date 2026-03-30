Bobby Flay tells us why he is betting on a 65-restaurant expansion in Canada starting in Toronto

Bobby Flay is officially bringing his “crunchified” burgers to Toronto this summer — and we’ve got the exclusive on why the Food Network icon is betting big on The Well. While a 65-restaurant expansion is planned across Canada, it all starts at Front and Spadina, right in a city that already takes its burgers very seriously.

At the centre of it all is Flay’s signature creation: putting potato chips directly into the bun, a technique he calls “crunchifying.” While it’s a risky choice in a city full of burger purists, but one he’s confident will win people over.

“Putting potato chips on your burger creates a very different contrast of texture and experience while eating a burger,” he told us. “They give one extra texture that most burgers don’t have.”

Even after years of Beat Bobby Flay, Flay is surprisingly modest about what happens in a regular kitchen. He doesn’t rule out the idea that a home cook could beat him — especially when it comes to a signature dish.

“Sure,” he told us. “I think that every good home cook has one dish that can probably give me a run for my money.”

Scaling a chef-driven concept to dozens of locations is no small feat. Michael McGill, president of Bobby’s Burgers, says the key to consistency starts with how Flay built the brand from day one.

“Maintaining chef-driven quality at scale starts with the way Bobby Flay built the brand,” he told us. “Every menu item, ingredient and preparation method has been carefully developed and tested to ensure it can be executed consistently without compromising flavour or quality.”

That foundation, McGill explains, is backed by a strong operational system designed to support growth without losing what makes the brand work.

“We provide comprehensive training, detailed kitchen systems and ongoing support so that every location delivers the same experience guests expect,” he said.

As for a uniquely Canadian burger, don’t expect one — at least not right away. For launch, the team is sticking to what already works. McGill says the focus is on introducing diners to Bobby’s Burgers before making any local tweaks.

“Our priority is introducing Canadian guests to the core Bobby’s Burgers experience, which means starting with the same signature burgers, fries and shakes that have made the brand so popular in the U.S.,” he told us.

That doesn’t mean Toronto won’t eventually leave its mark. McGill points to the city’s influence as something the brand is already thinking about as it expands.

“Toronto is an incredibly dynamic food city and we are always inspired by the markets we enter,” he said. “As the brand grows in Canada, there may be opportunities to explore local influences or limited-time offerings — but the foundation will remain the chef-driven menu that Bobby created.”

Follow along with Bobby’s Burgers on Instagram for updates.