Montreal’s Schwartz’s Deli is coming to Toronto (but only for one day)

One of Canada’s most legendary deli institutions, Schwartz’s Deli, is making its way to Toronto for a rare visit.

On July 30, Montreal’s iconic Schwartz’s Deli will be popping up in Toronto for one day only, courtesy of WeCook, a ready-to-eat meal delivery service known for its chef-curated dishes.

The pop-up will be hosted at the nostalgic Avenue Diner (222 Davenport Rd), giving deli-lovers in the city a unique opportunity to savour Schwartz’s old-fashioned, preservative-free smoked meat, marinated for ten days using a secret blend of fine herbs and spices! Schwartz’s has been serving some of the world’s best smoked meat in the Montreal area since 1928 (so you know the food at the pop-up event will be amazing).

Celine Dion is a part-owner of Schwartz’s Deli. She and her late husband, Rene Angelil, joined a group of investors who purchased the deli in 2012.

Guests will also have the chance to try two limited-edition dishes: Bolognese pasta and poutine — both crafted by WeCook’s Executive Chef Gabriel Drapeau, formerly of Montreal’s famed Joe Beef Group. Drapeau worked with the Joe Beef group from 2013 to about 2021, when he left to focus on a career with WeCook. The meal-delivery service specializes in ready-made meals using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and has quickly become a household name across Quebec and Ontario.

Drapeau is classically trained in French cuisine and is known for reimagining traditional dishes with unexpected techniques (so expectations for the pop-up’s offerings are high!)

The pop-up is open to the general public on Wed, July 30 from 4-8 pm at Avenue Diner, 222 Davenport Rd.

