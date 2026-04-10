Michelin-starred Toronto chef is taking his tasty talents to foodie destinations across Ontario

One of Ontario’s biggest hospitality groups is making a major move on the culinary front. Pearle Hospitality announced that it’s entered a new partnership with Patrick Kriss, the Michelin-starred chef behind Toronto’s acclaimed Alo, along with the Alo Food Group, in a collab that’s set to reshape dining across several of Pearle’s best-known properties!

Pearle was founded by the Ciancone family in 1979, with a portfolio that includes Bardō Restaurants, Whistle Bear Golf Club, The Farm, Elora Mill and The Pearle Hotel & Spa, and the move signals an effort to further position its restaurants among Ontario’s standout dining destinations. According to the company, the collaboration with Kriss is rooted in a shared focus on hospitality, flavour and creating memorable dining experiences.

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“Partnering with Chef Patrick Kriss is a defining moment for Pearle,” Aaron Ciancone, CEO of Pearle Hospitality, said. “His masterful approach to flavour and excellence in execution will invigorate our menus and allow us to deliver the kind of dining experience typically reserved for culinary capitals.”

Kriss, who is best known as the chef behind Alo, which was named Canada’s Best Restaurant a record four times and awarded a Michelin star, also framed the collaboration as a natural fit.

“Working with Pearle Hospitality has been a true meeting of minds,” Chef Kriss said in a statement. “Their passion for hospitality mirrors my own. The menus are about more than food; they’re about thinking through the details and crafting memorable, elevated experiences for every guest.”

The collaboration has already elevated culinary programs at The Pearle Hotel & Spa’s onsite restaurant, Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge, Cambridge Mill and Bardō. It will expand to Elora Mill, Spencer’s at the Waterfront and Ancaster Mill throughout 2026, with the highly anticipated Toronto Power Generation Station restoration project in Niagara Falls set to follow.