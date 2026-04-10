Archie’s is the most anticipated spring opening in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood

There’s nothing better than a neighbourhood hangout, and The Broadview Hotel is taking it to the next level thanks to its new restaurant, Archie’s, which is slated to open this spring.

“We wanted something that felt rooted in the community — approachable, social and energetic — while still maintaining the quality and attention to detail people expect from the hotel,” says Jason Chapman, the food and beverage director at Archie’s.

The Broadview has played a colourful role in shaping the east end since it was built in 1891 by Archibald Dingman, and Chapman hopes this new concept feels like a natural fit for the Riverside of 2026.

“The east end is full of families, and we wanted Archie’s to reflect the demographics of the community. That means creating a space where parents can come in with their kids just as easily as friends meeting for drinks.”

That includes a menu bursting with classics, from steak pot pie to an expansive burger menu that includes a jalapeño smash burger. But while the food is family-friendly, the cocktail program offers a “wink” to the building’s rowdier years. From the ’70s through the early 2010s, the space was home to Jilly’s, the east end’s most notorious landmark, and the new drinks pay homage to that history with names like the White Tiger and the Pole Dancer.

The White Tiger, in particular, is a nod to the most famous myth in Toronto nightlife: the stories of a live tiger that reportedly shared the stage with dancers at Jilly’s.

The vibe inside Archie’s is warm and relaxed, and Chapman hopes it will make people feel instantly comfortable. As the east end has given way to gourmet shops and boutiques, Archie’s aims to be the ultimate middle ground.

“Whether you’re coming in for a quick burger, a drink at the bar, or dinner with family, the goal is that it feels easy and familiar and a place you’ll want to come back to often,” Chapman says.

Archie’s is located inside The Broadview Hotel at 106 Broadview Avenue.