Montreal’s viral 5,000-donut-a-day sensation is finally touching down in Toronto

Another Montreal export is coming to Toronto, and it may be one of the sweetest ones yet: Homies Donuts.

It’s called Homers Donuts in Quebecois French, but the English version gets a bit of a name change. What doesn’t change, though, is the recipes and sweet treats the brand is known for: think donuts made fresh daily, beignet sandwiches (which Homies calls beignwichs), macarons, milkshakes and more goodies to satisfy any sweet tooth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homies Canada (@homies_canada)

Homies’ first Ontario location will be in Scarborough, located at 4545 Kingston Road, the brand announced earlier this month. But its not the first time Homies has left Montreal, as a New York City outpost opened at the end of 2025 in the NoLita neighbourhood in the south of Manhattan.

In Montreal, the brand sells over 5,000 fresh donuts daily, according to its website, and flavours include traditional, cinnamon and sugar, Oreo, KitKat, bacon, and a variety of both classic and unique options. There are also designed donuts in the form of Elmo and the Cookie Monster for those looking for a fun, unique treat.

It seems they’re best known for their donut boxes, where guests can mix and match either traditional or Homer’s Favourites in sets of six or twelve. Traditional flavours are priced at $13 for six or $23 for twelve, while Homer’s Favourites come in at $18 for six or $33 for twelve. Solo adventurers in need of a quick sweet fix can also opt for individual baked goods, with the option to wash it down with a caffeinated drink like a cappuccino or iced coffee.

While Homies hasn’t announced an official opening date yet, fans follow along with their Instagram page for the latest updates and more information.But if its Montreal counterpart is any indication, expect no shortage of bright colours — and, of course, plenty of sweetness.