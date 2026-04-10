This iconic Thornhill Korean BBQ spot is closing after 15 years

After 15 years of serving the community, Piggy’s Island, a staple for Korean BBQ in Thornhill, has announced it will officially close its doors on April 29.

Known for its signature cast-iron lid grilling, flavourful pork belly and iconic UFO fried rice, the restaurant has long been a favourite gathering spot for families and food lovers across the GTA.

The restaurant originally opened as Piggy’s, a small family-run operation that quickly earned a loyal following. Its standout feature was the sotddukkeong — a traditional cast-iron lid used to grill pork belly to a perfect, caramelized finish. Beyond the charcoal-grilled ribs and generous, refillable banchan, the restaurant was cherished for its lively, welcoming atmosphere that made every meal feel like a celebration.

The road to this closure has been incredibly difficult. Piggy’s Island previously faced a devastating fire that forced the business to shut down for more than two and a half years. While the restaurant celebrated a grand reopening in March 2024 — complete with a fresh, beach-themed interior — the financial hurdles proved too high to clear.

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Owners Joeun Kim and Torry Chun shared the heartbreaking reason behind the closure: the restaurant was required to pay rent for the entire two-and-a-half-year period it was closed due to the fire. This overwhelming financial demand, combined with the current economic climate, made it impossible for the business to continue. The news has sparked an outpouring of sadness from the Thornhill community, where Piggy’s Island has been a backdrop for countless memories and milestones.

Whether you’re a regular returning for one last UFO fried rice or a first-timer looking to experience a piece of Thornhill history, now is the time to visit.

Piggy’s Island is located at 5 Glen Cameron Road in Thornhill.