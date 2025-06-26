Your guide to 26 must-visit food festivals in Toronto this July

This summer, Toronto will be a foodie’s paradise. July in particular will be filled with multicultural street festivals and themed night markets, allowing you to sample everything from shawarma under the stars and Nashville-style fried chicken to the most delicious, handcrafted cheesecakes!

Here’s a roundup of some of the tastiest food events to look forward to this July.

June 28-July 1: Toronto Rib Fest

Get ready to feast at Toronto Ribfest in Centennial Park — where smoky ribs, stacked burgers, and sweet treats come together for the ultimate long weekend food fest. With everything from Alabama lemonade to melt-in-your-mouth ribs, there’s something for every craving. 256 Centennial Park Rd.

Sample diverse cuisine while enjoying live music, hands-on activities and interactive art installations that explore Canada’s rich cultural tapestry! Throughout the festival, enjoy free admission to the Aga Khan Museum Collections Gallery and $10 admission to the As the Sun Appears from Beyond exhibition. The Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive.

All Month Long (Thursdays and Saturdays): The Longest Table

Hosted by Street Eats Market, enjoy prix fixe menus at multiple venues, from beachside to downtown, at the city’s largest communal dining experience. Thurs. to Sat., July and August.

All Month Long (Thursdays): Family Block Party

Thursdays in July, Evergreen Brick Works brings you the ultimate pre-bedtime hang from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy tasty eats from local food vendors and live tunes minus the late-night tantrums.

Vibe to African and Caribbean music at the largest free African Music Festival in North America, held at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St E). Bonus: The food market will be brimming with jerk chicken, jollof rice, plantains and more delicious eats!

Nathan Phillips Square will become a showcase for Middle Eastern culinary staples! Sample everything from shawarma to baklava under the stars while jamming to live music and dance performances. Best of all, general admission is free. Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St W.

Scarborough’s massive street fest will feature over 150 vendors dishing out the tastiest international food options! Gorge on authentic Vietnamese cuisine, spicy tacos, bubble tea and satays. In between snacking, check out the festival’s live entertainment and carnival rides. Lawrence Ave E, between Warden Ave and Birchmount Rd.

This free weekend spotlights Filipino cuisine and cultural performances, surrounded by stunning waterfront views! Indulge in authentic dishes like adobo, lumpia and halo-halo. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

Toronto’s most delicious culinary celebration of local flavours returns this summer! More than 220 local restaurants will participate in Summerlicious 2025, so foodies can enjoy three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at a range of reasonable price points. Click here for everything you need to know to make the most of Summerlicious!

Dundas West will be filled with live salsa music, dancing, and of course, tons of local Latin eateries and food trucks! In between dancing, dine on tacos, empanadas and arepas. St. Clair Ave W between Winona Rd and Christie St.

This free Asian night market will bring over 100 food merchants dishing out flame-grilled, pho-inspired bao and squid skewers, alongside mesmerizing lion dance performances! It’s family-friendly, and the market is open late each night (subscribe to their mailing list for more info). Assembly Park, Outer Parking Lot, 80 Interchange Wy, Concord (Vaughan).

July 11-13: Downtown Toronto Rib Fest

Head to Sankofa Square (1 Dundas St. E) for a weekend of mouthwatering BBQ as the Northern Heat Rib Series rolls into the heart of the city. Enjoy expertly grilled ribs and smoky favourites from top ribbers.

July 12: The Rosé Picnic

The 7th Annual Rosé Picnic returns this summer with a fresh new venue and the same signature pink-and-white vibe. Set on the lush, 25-acre grounds of the Canadian Film Centre, this all-day outdoor celebration is your chance to sip, snack, and dance under the sun in one of Toronto’s most scenic settings. 2489 Bayview Ave., North York

This is Canada’s largest annual festival celebrating the rich diversity of cuisine, music and art in the Western Hemisphere! Expect food demos from famous female chefs, coffee and chocolate tastings, as well as empanada and churros competitions! Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St W.

July 19: Feastie Sip & Snack Festival

FEASTIE Sip & Snack Festival hits 128a Sterling Rd on Saturday, July 19 (1–9 PM) with global street food from local BIPOC and women-owned vendors, craft cocktails, natural wines, live DJs, games and a dog-friendly zone.

Get ready for a day filled with exciting performances, colourful vendors and of course tons of delicious South Asian street food, like chaats, vada pav and jalebi. Perfect if you’re into spicy eats! 1426 Gerrard St E.

This is the biggest Brazilian Festival in Canada and the ultimate celebration of Brazilian music, culture and cuisine! Sample baked Pão de Queijo, Coxinha served with hot sauce, deep-fried Acarajé and more. Earlscourt Park, 1200 Lansdowne Ave.

July 19-20: WorldFest

WorldFest takes over Sankofa Square (Yonge-Dundas) for two days of global culture, community, and cuisine, uniting 30+ countries and 50+ organizations. Expect fusion eats like kimchi quesadillas and butter chicken tacos, plus live performances, artisan vendors and interactive cultural showcases.

July 20: Ontario Oyster Fest

Ontario Oyster Festival 2025 goes indoors on July 20 (1–8 p.m.) at Rodney’s Oyster House. Tickets include a welcome glass of bubbles, with oysters, whole lobsters, and $7 drinks available for purchase. Enjoy live music, amateur and championship shucking competitions. This is a 19+ event. 469 King St. W.

Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St W) will transform with a free celebration of traditional Vietnamese street eats and delicacies, like pho, banh mi, and fresh spring rolls, all served alongside cultural performances!

Celebrate three nights of non-stop music, delicious food and incredible vibes as part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival StreetFest! Browse through the city’s best restaurants and food trucks and dine on everything from gourmet eats to sweet delights. Queen St E (between Woodbine & Beech Aves).

This event will have tons of drink options! Expect over 400 types of beer, including a selection of ready-to-drink coolers, spirits and even non-beer drinks. There’ll also be lots of casual food options and free water at the trailer on site. Toronto Event Centre, 15 Saskatchewan Rd.

This showcase features Polynesian culture, art and dance. Expect delicious fresh seafood, tropical fruits and vegetable dishes! Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St.

This family-friendly festival will be filled with community programming, artisans showcasing their goods, and of course, lots of food! Explore pop ups, more than 25 extended patios from local restaurants, as well as special menus from hot spots like Mamakas Taverna and Pizzeria Libretto. Ossington Strip between Dundas St W and Queen St W.

July 26: Foodville Afro-Caribbean Food Festival

Foodville is a celebration of African, Caribbean and Afro-Latin culture, returning this July to Stackt Market with food from 15+ nations, live performances, chef showcases, and curated DJ sets spanning Afrobeats to Soca.

Indonesian Food Festival: July 26

The Indonesian Food Festival returns to Sankofa Square, featuring 20+ food stalls, cultural performances, and artisan vendors. Enjoy traditional dishes plus music, dance, batik, and handcrafted goods, all celebrating the rich diversity of Indonesian culture.