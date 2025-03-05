Ditch American fast fashion brands for these amazing Canadian alternatives

We’ve all gotten used to having access to all the big American fashion chains in Toronto, but why shop fast fashion when you can support locally-designed and made in Canada brands instead? With President Donald Trump’s tariffs now in play, there’s never been a better time to shop local; here are some homegrown Canadian fashion brands to swap in for the top U.S. chains.

Instead of Levi’s, try Naked & Famous

With every pair of jeans cut, made and sewn in Canada from high-quality fabrics sourced directly from Japan, Naked & Famous is this country’s most famous denim brands for a reason. Focusing on raw, selvedge denim which starts out stiff but molds to your body and fades artfully the more you wear them, these jeans will last you a lifetime. The brand’s selection ranges from jeans in beautiful washes to denim shirts and jackets and some knits, T-shirts and vests. You can find Naked & Famous jeans in a few shops in the city, including Dutil, Good Neighbour, Gravity Pope and Gerhard Supply.

Instead of the Gap, try Kotn

For basics that range from that turtleneck you gravitate toward throughout the winter to the perfect lounge set or summer dress, head to Kotn. A Toronto-based brand that has gained international acclaim for its minimalist and ultra-cool designs, arguably the coolest part about Kotn is their company ethics. With impressive transparency around where they source their fabrics, who farms the cotton they use, and what all workers involved in the supply chain are paid, the brand also regularly takes consumerism-focused days like Black Friday to fundraise entirely for schools in Egypt, where the cotton they use is grown. And it definitely helps that, for prices that are comparable to big fashion chains across the border, you know you’re getting lasting quality with every purchase.

Instead of Victoria’s Secret, try Blush

Buying underwear and other intimates can be expensive, and it’s even more frustrating when the selection doesn’t align with your personal style. At Blush — a Montreal-based, women-owned brand — you won’t have that problem. With a wide range of options that include lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and even some activewear, you also won’t have to spend too much thanks to their convenient bundle pricing on panties and bralettes.

Instead of Carhartt, try Rosa Rugosa

Matty Matheson can do it all — including, it seems, make a workwear line that beats out the competition. Rosa Rugosa, founded by the chef-turned-actor and designer Ray Natale, is locally-owned and locally-made, producing collections in key colourways that include chore jackets, short sleeve shirts, shorts, cargo pants and button downs, none of which would look out of place sported by the fashion king himself, Matheson.

Instead of Urban Outfitters, try Ahiri

With a recently-opened store on Queen West, Toronto-based women’s fashion brand Ahiri is expanding its reach in the city and beyond. Designed in Toronto and made in partner factories in Bangladesh, the brand says their manufacturing team is one of the largest employers of disabled individuals in Bangladesh and notes that all workers receive health benefits, life insurance and fair pay. Ahiri offers trendy and affordable clothes that are ideal for shoppers who look to their favourite stores to tell them what’s in.

Instead of Anthropologie, try Park & Fifth

Looking for the perfect bridesmaid dress or shopping around for your fourth wedding of the year? Head to Park & Fifth for a massive event dress selection that features every colour, shape and style you need. With something for every age and at more affordable prices than your average wedding guest dress these days, this Vancouver-based brand has become popular internationally for bridesmaid dresses for a reason (and they’ve even got a killer selection of wedding dresses, if you’re on the hunt for something that won’t break the bank).

Instead of Coach, try Opelle

Opelle is one of many incredible handbag and accessory brands in Canada that will have you forgetting entirely about your old favourite American counterpart. Handmade in small batches out of their Toronto atelier, these beautifully designed bags are crafted out of full grain natural leathers that are built to last. From sling bags to weekenders to event-ready clutches, these bags look unlike most other designs on the market right now and will have everyone asking, “Where did you get that?”

Instead of Adidas, try Reigning Champ

For loungewear, activewear, streetwear and all your athletic wear needs, Reigning Champ is the place to be. Founded in Vancouver and with multiple locations in Toronto, this brand has gained international recognition and scored some major collaborations thanks to the brand’s iconic designs and ultimately very cool vibes. Offering a surprisingly wide-ranging selection (you can score the perfect crewneck sweater, a Toronto winter-approved parka and a 100 per cent plant-based nylon work bag all in the same place), why search across the border when the better quality stuff is right here?

Instead of Sam Edelman, try Maguire Shoes

Put your best foot forward always with the help of Montreal-based Maguire Shoes. Offering designs that are colourful, ultra-fashionable and range from the perfect summer heel to a sturdy (yet stylish) winter boot, this brand is also known for their regular warehouse and sample sales if you’re looking for a new pair of shoes for a steal. Maguire also prioritises transparency, sharing the locations, number of employees and owners of each factory they run (which operate mainly out of Italy and Spain, as well as Portugal, China and Brazil), so you exactly what went into each pair of shoes you purchase.

For more Canadian fashion brands to shop, click here.

For Toronto alternatives to American fast food chains, click here.