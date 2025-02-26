Want to dine like royalty? Matty Matheson is offering an elaborate feast for $5,750

If you’ve been eyeing Matty Matheson’s renowned Toronto restaurant, “The Palace,” but the prices are a bit (okay, a lot) outside your comfort zone, his latest exclusive dinner inspired by a 15th-century French king might not be the moment to splurge either.

For one night only, Matty Matheson’s Prime Seafood Palace is hosting “An Evening with Louis XIII at The Palace,” featuring a meticulously curated multi-course menu by executive chef Coulson Armstrong. Expect a lavish spread of beef, seafood and more — all for a jaw-dropping $750 per person. And no, King Louis XIII won’t be showing up, but you’ll get a taste of the legendary Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac to finish off the night in style.

Anyone who knows anything about cognac (or even those who don’t) knows how expensive it can get. A 700 ml bottle of Louis XIII is priced at a staggering $5,302.05 at the LCBO. So, the $750 price tag for this exclusive dinner might not seem that outrageous when you factor in the multi-course meal — plus, it’s a rare chance to taste a drink most will never get the opportunity to experience again.

If you’re wondering what makes this drink so expensive, it’s all about the process. Rémy Martin Cognac gets its hefty price tag from years of meticulous aging, the blend of over 400 eaux-de-vie and its coveted Fine Champagne designation. Simply put, it’s luxury in a glass.

And if you’re sniffing at the $750 price tag because you think it’s not elevated enough, The Palace has something even more exclusive: an experience priced at $5,750 per guest. For that, you’ll not only indulge in a premium multi-course meal, but you’ll also take home a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac and a set of bespoke crystal glassware. Now that’s luxury.

For tickets or more details on this exclusive Matty Matheson event, head to OpenTable to reserve your spot.