Skip the American fast food: Support Toronto’s best homegrown spots instead

Yes, there are plenty of good American fast food chains in Toronto, but there are even better alternatives right here from our own city. Let’s explore some of the top homegrown local options so you can support Toronto’s local businesses.

Instead of Shake Shack try Jabs

At Jabs Burger, you’ll find smash burgers done right — crispy on the edges, juicy in the centre and packed with flavour. Each bite of their signature burgers offers a perfect balance of textures, from the caramelised crunch to the tender, juicy patty, all smothered in drool-worthy melted cheese. The Big Jab, a tribute to the Big Mac, is a fan favourite with its addictive sauce and perfectly seasoned smash patties. But it’s not just the burgers that shine; the fries are thin, crispy, and satisfyingly salty, making them the ideal side. To top it off, owner Janrikk Millan and his team are known for their friendly, welcoming service, creating an atmosphere that makes every visit a memorable one. 630 St Clair Ave W.

Instead of Wingstop try Crown & Dragon

Toronto is home to so many amazing spots for wings and laid-back Yorkville sports bar Crown & Dragon is one of them. With over 20 bold flavours to choose from, including a Japanese-inspired teriyaki sauce and the signature hot, peppery Dragon’s Breath marinade, there’s something for every wing lover. And the deals? Even better. Swing by on Tuesday for half price wings after 5 p.m., Thursday for 4 pounds of wings for the price of 3, or make Sunday your wing day with half price wings all day long. 890 Yonge St.

Instead of Jersey Mike’s try Lambo’s Deli

Inspired by the delicious deli sandwiches he enjoyed on trips to New York, Lambo’s Deli owner Justin Leon set out to bring Toronto an old-school hoagie. Fresh, high-quality ingredients elevate Lambo’s Deli’s sandwiches above your childhood bagged lunches. Veggies, meats and cheese are prepared in-house, while ingredients like pickles, pesto and black olive tapenade are made from scratch. Start with the Classic Combo, which features soppressata, prosciutto cotto, salami, provolone, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg and mayo and work your way through the menu from there. Everything is made to order so expect a bit of a wait around lunchtime (but it’ll be worth it). 1372 Queen St. E.

Instead of Starbucks try Boxcar Social

Boxcar Social is Summerhill’s hip cafe and wine bar. The rustic interior is met with a millennial aesthetic. Wooden benches and dessert flower bouquets decorate the two-storey Victorian cafe. The minimal space downstairs has a few communal tables, while their upstairs hideaway is the perfect spot to warm up and get into a good book or catch up on some work. They also have a lively backyard patio that comes alive in the summertime. The vibe of Boxcar Social is just one element of this homey cafe. 1208 Yonge St.

Instead of Chick-fil-A try Chica’s Chicken

On a trip to Nashville, husband and wife Matt and Carolyn fell in love with the city’s crispy, moist chicken and decided to bring it back to Canada. Named after their late yellow lab, Chica’s offers the couple’s own version of Nashville hot chicken, made with grain-fed, 100 per cent Halal chicken from local farmers. Each piece is dry brined in homemade spices and left to sit for two days to ensure the centre bite is just as delicious as the outside. In addition to the fan favourite, The OG Sando Combo, the restaurant’s menu offers boneless chicken bites, wings, and half chicken meals. With six spice levels ranging from Plain to Hot AF, Chica’s lets you decide just how much heat is too much. 2853 Dundas St. W.

Instead of Prince Street Pizza try Levant

New York’s Prince Street Pizza made a big splash when it opened at The Well, and it’s easy to see why with its delicious Sicilian-style pizza, a rare find in Toronto for some reason. Blending Palestinian and Italian flavours, Levant’s (not) pizza and sandwiches bring a unique twist to the Bloorcourt neighbourhood. The secret is a signature focaccia made with the finest “00” Italian flour, cold-proofed for four days to create a dough that’s thick, airy and light. Pressed into a well-oiled pan, left to rest overnight, and baked to crispy perfection, it’s a pizza experience that feels straight out of Sicily. 899 Bloor St. W.

Instead of Crumbl Cookie try Andrea’s Cookies

Since their debut in 2022, Andrea’s Cookies has been winning over hearts (and taste buds) with six rotating flavours every week. These cookies aren’t just delicious — they’re works of art. With two locations, one in High Park and the other on Ossington, there’s double the chance to indulge in their sweet creations. This week’s standouts include coconut cream pie and blueberry cheesecake, each as tempting as they sound. 166 Ossington Ave.