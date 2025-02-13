Here are 5 of the coolest wedding venues including a historic Muskoka concert venue

The warmer weather is right around the corner, and that typically means the beginning of wedding season! While a local chapel is always a good option, some of Ontario’s most unconventional wedding venues are also the most enchanting, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience — here are a few of our fav wedding spots in and around Toronto.

Exchange vows at this historic Muskoka venue, perched 20 feet above Bala Bay on a natural wooden deck. Your loved ones will be amazed by the picturesque view during the ceremony, and there’s tons of room for dancing! The 3000 square-foot main floor can host up to 250 people with a dance floor (or 350 people without). The stage offers another 800 square feet, so perfect for a DJ or a live band. Wedding parties can also expect two operational bars (one on the main floor and another on the patio), washrooms, patio access, a prep area with ample cold storage and a change room. The Kee is ideal if you’re looking for a unique wedding venue filled with charm, history and character on the water! Contact for pricing. 1012 Bala Falls Road, Bala, ON.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twist Gallery (@twistgallery)

Art lovers can say “I do” at this rustic yet sophisticated gallery in downtown Toronto. Your guests will adore the skylights, French Arch windows overlooking the city streets and long wooden beams accentuating the 20-foot-high ceilings. Exchange vows in an expansive, open-concept area with a cathedral-like quality, surrounded by ethereal natural light pouring through the floor-to-ceiling windows. This charming space can accommodate up to 250 guests for a standing reception or 140 seated guests. After the ceremony, take gorgeous photos in the venue’s stunning outdoor space, which offers scenic city vistas. 1100 Queen Street W.

Celebrate the most important occasion of your life in one of the oldest surviving buildings in the city! Nestled in the heart of downtown Toronto, at the northwest corner of Queen and University Ave, the interior and exterior spaces of Campbell House offer more than enough space for your guests, whether you have a large wedding party or a more intimate gathering. The house exudes Georgian architecture and sits in a small park surrounded by trees and flower beds, creating a perfect wedding setting during the warmer months. With 11-foot ceilings, dark pine floors, and 8-foot windows, combined with an elegant-curved staircase leading to an elegant ballroom — this is the most charming space for a timeless wedding ceremony in the downtown core! The ballroom is a popular spot for exchanging vows as it boasts high ceilings and five large windows, making it the largest room in this historic house (it can accommodate 50 people for a sit-down style event or 70 people standing), but the entire house itself can be used, depending on the size of your wedding. 160 Queen St W.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TPLVenues (@tplvenues)

The library isn’t solely for reading. Rent an entire library branch as a wedding venue and party among the book stacks at an architecturally striking library building in Toronto! Exchange vows while surrounded by an intimate exhibit gallery, a vaulted reading room or a large vibrant light-filled space within the flagship Reference Library. For a larger wedding ceremony, rent the 12,000 sq. ft Bram & Bluma Appel Salon (2nd floor), which boasts a contemporary modular design, two outdoor terraces, a full catering kitchen, a built-in bar and private washrooms (capacity: 575 people. Rental Fee: $1,900 – $3,475). Check out the information PDF for more info. (Toronto Reference Library: 789 Yonge St; Bloor/Gladstone branch: 1101 Bloor St W; Fort York branch: 190 Fort York Blvd; Scarborough

Civic Centre branch: 156 Borough Dr, Scarborough).

Get hitched amidst gorgeous Victorian industrial architecture blended with 21st-century design. The District’s 13 acres of event space offers non-traditional, timeless, and elevated backdrops that are perfect for wedding ceremonies. Archeo (31 Trinity St) is a popular fairytale-like spot in the District and boasts a gorgeous courtyard patio (perfect for taking magical Insta pics)! You’ll be paired with an experienced event specialist who will bring your dream day to life. Click here for wedding inspiration.