10 essential local shops to visit on Ossington

We love supporting local in Toronto, and we’re lucky to have so many amazing independent shops in the city. The next time you’re on the city’s coolest street, Ossington, check out these 10 essential shops.

Known primarily as as bridal store, fans of this elegant shop know it’s so much more — with the bridal boutique tucked in the back of the store and available for private appointments only, you’ll be greeted instead by a treasure trove of trending clothing brands, jewelry and candles, shoes and more. With a selection of cool girl brands that include Ganni, Canadian gem Eliza Faulkner, Third Form and Ronny Kobo, it’s the curated racks of event dresses that will draw in any shopper — don’t miss a visit here if you’re looking for the perfect wedding guest dress.

A menswear gem in the city, Lost & Found recently relocated to a new home on Ossington, almost doubling their square footage and making space for even more of their fashionable finds in Toronto. Known for timeless, quality clothing that, if you’re willing to shell out a bit more, will last you a lifetime, the interior of the new shop is almost as delightful as the items on the racks. A bright yellow wall lined with loafers and dress shoes; a rainbow of knickknacks peppering the walls and shelves — this is where Toronto’s coolest residents come to get even cooler.

Fitting right in on Ossington’s trendy strip, Rotate This is a Toronto institution. One of the city’s best known vinyl record stores, it’s packed with new and used vinyl, will give you the feel of being in an authentic record shop where real vinylheads go to buy their music. You can also bring your old records to the shop to sell for cash — they’re always curating a pretty stellar collection of used vinyl. With staff who really know what they’re talking about (and are always happy to help you find what you’re looking for, because they’ve got pretty much everything!), their end-of-year sale is often a highlight, packed with incredible deals.

Bona fide Parisian Annie Mesenge is the owner and curator behind the colourful and oh-so-European Annie Aime. Featuring top French brands, including Saint James and Jack Gomme, as well as other high-end European finds, the shop also is home to a select few local designers. Shoppers can expect a cozy interior filled with giftable finds — and, with a focus on ethical and sustainable companies, you can be sure you’re supporting brands you can get behind.

If loungewear is more your thing, trust Permission to get you dressed your best for everything from a pilates class to a winter hike to, well, just lounging. Founded by two sisters, the shop stocks all of the top activewear brands, including Girlfriend Collective, Beyond Yoga and Year of Ours, as well as outerwear, shoes and activity-forward fashion. The bright and modern interior will have you feeling like you’re stepping into shop in L.A. — even on the coldest winter days.

A pink exterior and beautifully colour-coordinated interior, I Miss You Vintage is one of the city’s top consignment shops for a reason. With a menswear arm (aptly titled I Miss You MAN) and an expansive main womenswear shop, you can visit this shop with a specific vision in mind or just browsing and you’ll likely leave either way with exactly what you didn’t know you were looking for.

A coffee shop that will convince you to stay awhile simply because it’s so pretty and the vibes are great, Rooms Coffee has one of the best lattes in the city and an inviting back patio for when the weather is nice. Often frequented by remote workers, students or friends looking to stay and chat for a few hours, arrive early if you’re looking to snag a seat.

The newest arrival on Ossington, Uncle Studios fits right in — the brainchild of influencer Allegra Shaw and Shirin Soltani, the clothing brand has had plenty of success online for many years before the pair decided to open a brick-and-mortar in Toronto. And you’ll be grateful they did: a chic and vintage-inspired interior awaits you, along with a small coffee corner and seating area to invite you to stay awhile, whether you depart with a new mohair sweater or blazer in hand or not.

After a busy day of shopping, who can resist a made-in-house ice cream sandwich? Often cited as a favourite ice cream spot in the city, anyone who lives near Ossington can attest to lineups out the door, every single day, for this cafe. With a constantly rotating menu that features inventive flavours such as lychee rosewater raspberry, Genmiacha matcha tiramisu or campfire marshmallow (and a few vegan flavours always available), you can choose from a classic cup, their popular bubble waffle, or even stuff a cinnamon bun or carrot cake slice with your scoop.

What began as a small, Queen West-only shop for basics with what was, at the time, a radical mission to give back directly to the communities they produce in and promote complete production transparency, Kotn has now evolved into a fashion staple within Toronto and beyond. With relatively affordable prices and a well-made collection that offers not just your everyday T-shirt but denim, dresses, beautiful knitwear and more, we’re proud to claim this brand as our own. Stop by their Ossington flagship and it’ll be difficult to leave empty-handed.