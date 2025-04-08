You can now pay with Canadian Tire money at this new Toronto bar

Grizzly Bar is officially opening its doors on April 11 on Queen St. West, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most uniquely Canadian spots in Toronto. Taking over the space once home to Offworld Bar this new hangout promises to be a love letter to everything that makes Canada great. From the maple-syrup-infused food menu to the selection of local beers, this is a place where you can celebrate your Canuck pride while enjoying some of the best food and drinks the country has to offer.

And in true Canadian fashion, Grizzly Bar has decided to embrace a bit of nostalgia by accepting Canadian Tire money as payment. That’s right — the paper bills that have been a part of every Canadian wallet at some point in life are now valid at this new spot. If you’ve still got a stash of the old-school CT money lying around, now’s your chance to use it at par with the Canadian dollar.

Here’s how it works: You need to use your CT money to pay for at least one full item on your bill, including tax. No partial payments allowed—so be sure to choose something that’s worth the exchange. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Canadian Tire itself has taken notice and is partnering with Grizzly Bar, sending over exclusive CT swag for customers who pay with Canadian Tire money.

On the menu, expect to find Ontario chicken wings tossed in maple-whisky sauce, Quebec bison burgers, Great Big Sea fish and chips, and, of course, a build-your-own poutine bar. The drinks menu features Canadian cocktails like the TVO Kids and local beers from Toronto breweries. Throw in some iconic Canadian music, and you’ve got a place that feels like home, no matter where you’re from in Canada.

Visit Grizzly Bar’s website for all the details!