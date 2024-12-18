A cyberpunk themed bar with delicious street eats just opened in Toronto

Toronto’s bar scene is a shape-shifter. From Offworld’s neon-lit, sci-fi lair to Black Dice Cafe’s rockabilly throwback, the city’s spots know how to stand out. But now, there’s a new kid on the block in K-Town, and it’s got all the makings to give Blade Runner a run for its money.

Zui Beer Bar is a cyberpunk-inspired bar on Bloor West calling themselves the “future of nightlife,” and while the thought of a Pikachu or Spongebob cocktail may have you raising your eyebrows, this spot is anything but gimmicky — it’s uniquely cool and immersive.

The menu at Zui Beer Bar is a playful mix of tasty bar bites perfect for indulging, including skewers, deep-fried apps like wings with fun sauces such as snow cheese and yuzu, grilled dishes like mussels in spicy sauce, Angus beef poutine with gravy and salt-and-pepper corn.

If you’re looking to splurge, the drinks are the way to go (after all, this is a bar). The Jet offers 32 shots with eight different liqueur flavours, while Instagram-worthy options include the Pikachu cocktail set with rum, pineapple, yogurt and Sprite, and the Smash set, served in Spongebob and Patrick cups (unfortunately, you can’t keep them, but they’re still a blast).

The spot is also famous for its epic happy hours, offering $9.99 cocktails every Monday, $7.99 wings on Wednesday and $4.99 tequila shots every Thursday.

And don’t worry, the atmosphere will prevent any of its guests from slipping into a food and drink coma — the bar blends futuristic grit with neon glow. Pulsing pink, blue and green lights illuminate sleek industrial surfaces, while digital screens and minimalist furniture add to the dystopian, high-tech vibe. It’s a bold mix of shadows, vibrant energy, sleek design and immersive technology.

Zui Beer Beer Bar is located daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 693 Bloor St. W.