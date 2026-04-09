8 New Toronto restaurants to try this week

It is a massive day for the Toronto dining scene. Today, April 9, 2026, the highly anticipated Riley’s Fish + Steak officially opens its doors in the Financial District, bringing Michelin-recommended Vancouver vibes to Wellington Street. But the steakhouse isn’t the only news in town; from viral mapo tofu pasta in Little Italy to a street-vendor-turned-hotspot, we have 8 new openings you need to hit while this 18°C warmup lasts.

1. Riley’s Fish + Steak

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Riley’s opens April 9 for dinner service in the downtown core, with reservations already live and lunch and brunch slated to follow later this month! This classic chophouse is perfect for both steak and seafood lovers, so bib up and start with the Crab Cake, the Scallops Gratin, or the decadent Short Rib Escargot, then move on to the Chilled Seafood Tower stacked with oysters, tiger prawns, salmon gravlax tartare, scallops tomatillo aguachile and ahi tuna. As for mains, the Lobster Pot Pie with brandied lobster cream will likely be a fave, while the Salt-Baked Chilean Sea Bass is a more refined seafood option. Steak lovers, meanwhile, will probably want to make a beeline for the Tableside Prime Rib Cart, and yes, the Lobster Mac & Cheese should absolutely be on the table, too. 155 Wellington St W.

2. Jongro

Jongro is a classic all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue spot on Yonge St, with a huge range of meats, from rich, fatty pork cuts to leaner beef options and marinated chicken thighs. Service runs from noon to late, with lunch offering a huge spread of essentials like fresh pork belly, soy-marinated pork kalbi and sweet soy brisket, while dinner expands the lineup with more premium cuts and extras. Bonus: there’s a rotating buffet and salad bar of Korean sides and seasonal items. 754 Yonge St.

3. Aadab

Aadab serves authentic Hyderabadi and North Indian comfort-food flavours, with smoky tandoori dishes, richly spiced curries, dum biryanis and mandi platters. Strong starts include the Nizami Mutton Ghee Roast, Chicken “Lollipops” and Chilli Garlic Prawns, while the tandoor section is packed with crowd-pleasers like Tangdi Kebab, Chicken Malai Tikka, Seekh Kebab and Lahori Fish Tikka. If you’re going with a group, order a signature table fave like the Non-Veg Mix Grill Mandi, with Peshawari and tandoori chicken, juicy mutton and chicken. 1176 Kennedy Rd.

4. Naari Thai BBQ

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Naari Thai BBQ officially took over the former Oro space, with a fire-led concept shaped by Southern Thai flavours and influences from across the region. Two menus (omakase and à la carte options) enable a sort of choose-your-own adventure experience! Start with the BBQ coconut chicken satay and oysters with orange chilli nam jim, then move into tom yum prawns, yellow curry of prawns or the grilled Thai-marinated wagyu striploin. 501 College St.

5. Tongdak

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Tongdak is a newer Korean takeout spot at Gerrard and Church that serves crispy fried chicken, sandwiches and comforting sides. The signature Tongdak comes as a butterflied whole chicken with fried garlic, fried rice cake, pickled radish and your choice of two sauces, while the menu rounds things out with original, spicy and garlic chicken sandwiches as well as authentic tteokbokki and rose tteokbokki! Opt for the whole chicken if you’re sharing or the Drum King Meal if going solo. 50 Gerrard St E.

6. Chez Wa

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Chez Wa just soft-opened, but it’s already a fave in Little Italy. The wine-and-sake bar is rooted in Asian-inspired small plates, with a bottle-shop element and a menu that has already drawn attention for its creamy mapo tofu pasta and shaojiao beef tartare. On the drinks side, Chez Wa focuses on low-intervention wine, sake and smaller producers. And then there’s the space itself: when you stroll into the College St spot, expect a clean, minimalist design, boasting whites with walnut and stainless steel inspired by European bars. 617 College St.

7. Uncle Potato Noodle

Uncle Potato Noodle sits near Bay and Wellesley and serves slurpable, comfort-heavy clay-pot potato noodles! Signature bowls include the Sliced Marbled Beef Clay Pot and the Braised Pork Intestine Clay Pot, both topped with tofu skin, enoki mushrooms, black fungus, baby bok choy, quail egg and bean sprouts. On the side, munch on something crunchy, like Lotus Root Strips, Crispy Enoki Mushrooms or fried sausage sticks. 29B St Joseph St.

8. Hongdae Banjeom Restaurant

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Hongdae Banjeom brings Korean-Chinese comfort food to Bloor West, and the big draw is the noodles! The restaurant makes its noodles daily and serves comfort-food hits like jja jang myeon (think thick noodles coated in rich black bean sauce with savoury pork and onions, delivering deep umami in every bite). The seafood jjamppong is just as tempting if you’re looking for heat, while pork tangsuyuk and stuffed eggplant medallions are perfect add-ons for your table to snack on. 456 Bloor St W.