Indulge in poutine, The Hip and Canuck trivia at Toronto’s first Canada-themed bar

If you’re looking for a serious dose of Canadian spirit—and I think we all are — a new bar opening this April on Queen St. West is inviting you to embrace your Canuck pride while having a whole lot of fun.
Taking over the space formerly known as Offworld Bar, Grizzly Bar promises an authentic, maple-syrup-infused experience, complete with local eats and music so Canadian before you might find yourself ice fishing in your kitchen wearing a Canadian tuxedo.
The bar’s food menu will feature a whole lot of local love, with Ontario chicken wings tossed in maple-whisky sauce, Quebec bison burgers, poutine made with local potatoes and everyone’s favourite — Montreal smoked meat with Canadian mustard on rye. And it doesn’t end there. Canadian cocktails and a selection of local beers from Toronto breweries will keep your glass full while you bask in true northern hospitality.
On top of the tasty eats and drinks, Grizzly Bar’s Canadian vibes will hit you right away, with Canadian music blasting from the speakers. Expect to hear iconic bands like The Tragically Hip, Rush, Blue Rodeo and even some Nickelback, making this the perfect place to belt out your favourite tunes with a beer in hand.
While there’s no dress code in effect this would be this perfect time to rock your favourite toques and sports jerseys, or if you’re really feeling bold, your best flannel and boots.
Grizzly Bar is also partnering with Second City to bring Toronto’s best comedy to the bar, including improv and stand-up shows that showcase Canadian talent.
Grizzly Bar officially opens on April 11 and promises to be your new go-to spot for everything that makes Canada so great Plus, while you’re waiting to don your best plaids, you can sign up for updates and insider info, you’ll be entered to win a year’s supply of Canadian maple syrup.