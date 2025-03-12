Indulge in poutine, The Hip and Canuck trivia at Toronto’s first Canada-themed bar

If you’re looking for a serious dose of Canadian spirit—and I think we all are — a new bar opening this April on Queen St. West is inviting you to embrace your Canuck pride while having a whole lot of fun.

Taking over the space formerly known as Offworld Bar, Grizzly Bar promises an authentic, maple-syrup-infused experience, complete with local eats and music so Canadian before you might find yourself ice fishing in your kitchen wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

The bar’s food menu will feature a whole lot of local love, with Ontario chicken wings tossed in maple-whisky sauce, Quebec bison burgers, poutine made with local potatoes and everyone’s favourite — Montreal smoked meat with Canadian mustard on rye. And it doesn’t end there. Canadian cocktails and a selection of local beers from Toronto breweries will keep your glass full while you bask in true northern hospitality.